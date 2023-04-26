“Santismo does not exist”: Juan Manuel Santos distanced himself from Petro

The reactions left behind by the new consignment in the cabinet of Gustavo Petro, who called for the resignation of all his government ministers, are increasingly varied. Former President Juan Manuel Santos ruled out being with the Government.

“I am not interested in participating in the Government, I am interested in the country doing well,” he said in an interview with Blu Radio.

Juan Manuel Santos says he is not with the Government

Among other things, he said that there are no quotas for him in Petro’s cabinet, but that each current minister has gotten there on his own merits.

“Santismo does not exist. I do not have quotas in the Government, I did not support any candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, none. Many of my former officials worked, some with Petro, others with Rodolfo Hernández or with Fico Gutiérrez, I said yes or no to none, each one has their own criteria and will, ”he said.

Petro’s words to Santos after opinion on the health system

The advances achieved by the health reform last Tuesday, April 25, after being presented in the Seventh Commission, where the paper was approved, left several reactions. One of them was that of the former president, Juan Manuel Santos, who through his Twitter account gave his opinion on the changes proposed by the Government of Gustavo Petro to the health system.

According to the ex-president, the country had one of the best health systems, so they should seek to approve policies that will help its development and not stop it.

“President Gustavo Petro: Colombia has one of the best health systems in the world. I’m not saying it, The Lancet magazine says it. Of course there is much to improve but we cannot destroy what we have built”, were the words of Santos to the president.

These immediately caused a stir not only among Internet users who debated the position of the Nobel Peace Prize but also that of Petro who decided to leave a response to the former president:

“Mr. Former President, Juan Manuel Santos, this is the classification of health systems made by The Lancet magazine. Colombia is ranked 81st, ”he said, attaching the ranking.

It should be noted that the discussion took place after Gustavo Petro called a former president of Colombia a “liar” who said that the country had one of the best health systems in the world:

“Liar. What we have is enormous irrationality, enormous indolence towards the excluded and poor people of Colombia. They believe that by taking their children to the Santa Fé Foundation, in the north of Bogotá, they have the best health system and they don’t know what happens to a child on a ranch if they get sick,” were the president’s words before he Juan Manuel Santos decided to appear on his Twitter account to present his point of view.