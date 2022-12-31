Burns a paper bin in Santo Stefano di Cadore. The fire broke out around 10, in via Medola, in front of the supermarket. The alarm was given by a lady and a passing firefighter immediately tried to put out the flames with the help of snow. But it took the intervention of the colleagues of the detachment, who tamed them, preventing them from spreading to the other four recycling bins. The causes have to be understood, but some ashes have been found: someone’s carelessness or a malicious act cannot be excluded.