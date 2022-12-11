Home News Santo Stefano di Cadore, sheep and lamb saved by firefighters on the Piave
Santo Stefano di Cadore, sheep and lamb saved by firefighters on the Piave

Santo Stefano di Cadore, sheep and lamb saved by firefighters on the Piave

A Santo Stefano di Cadore a ewe and her lamb they were saved by the firefighters with a daring rescue operation.

The firefighters of Santo Stefano di Cadore with the sheep and the lamb rescued (Firefighter photo)

Firefighters mobilized at noon

The emergency started around noon today, Saturday 10 December, when the firefighters intervened in the area Acquatona in Santo Stefano di Cadore. Objective: to recover a sheep and its lamb lost on the rocks close to the Piave river.

The sheep and the little lamb stuck on the snow-covered bed of the Piave in Santo Stefano di Cadore (Firefighter photo)

The firefighters who attended detachment of Santo Stefano they had to face many difficulties, due to the presence of snow and inaccessible place. But their determination paid off: the firefighters managed to recover the two sheep.

The lamb and the sheep saved by the firefighters of Santo Stefano di Cadore in Acquatona (Firefighter photo)

The Ulss veterinarian intervened

On the spot in Acquatona the intervention of a was also requested veterinarian of the Ulss, which noted the good health of the animals. Ewe and little lamb have been trust a local farm waiting to find the legitimate owners to whom to return them.

The sheep stuck in a steep spot on the banks of the Piave in Santo Stefano di Cadore (Firefighter photo)

