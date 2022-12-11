A Santo Stefano di Cadore a ewe and her lamb they were saved by the firefighters with a daring rescue operation.
Firefighters mobilized at noon
The emergency started around noon today, Saturday 10 December, when the firefighters intervened in the area Acquatona in Santo Stefano di Cadore. Objective: to recover a sheep and its lamb lost on the rocks close to the Piave river.
The firefighters who attended detachment of Santo Stefano they had to face many difficulties, due to the presence of snow and inaccessible place. But their determination paid off: the firefighters managed to recover the two sheep.
The Ulss veterinarian intervened
On the spot in Acquatona the intervention of a was also requested veterinarian of the Ulss, which noted the good health of the animals. Ewe and little lamb have been trust a local farm waiting to find the legitimate owners to whom to return them.