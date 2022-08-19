SAINT STEFANO DI CADORE. The procedure for the valley road, which is actually the second tube of the Comelico Gallery, proceeds in the strictest secrecy. Meanwhile, the Comelico Rules – all, none excluded – sent a letter to the Minister of Infrastructures, Giovannini, to the President of the Region Luca Zaia, to the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin, to the Prefect of Belluno, Mariano Savastano, at the top of Anas , to the mayors of Comelico and Auronzo, to the president of the mountain union. A letter to make us understand the economic disaster that would result from the closure of the gallery with no alternatives. An Auronzo Rule has also been associated.

Therefore, the mayors of Comelico, supported by the Mountain Union, are pressing to halve the time for the design and arrangement of the old state road along the Piave.

On the one hand, negotiations are proceeding with the Government, the Ministry of Economy and Finance in particular, for the purpose of financing. On the other hand, it is known that, according to a new time schedule, for the opening of the first 4 km of artery, from the south entrance to the middle of the tunnel, i.e. at the height of the Enel tunnel, a year and a half would be enough, instead of the three hypothesized.

Giancarlo Ianese, president of the Montana Union, maintains the strictest confidentiality in this regard but says he is “at least confident”.

In support of the mayors, in the meantime, the Rules of Comelico and Auronzo arrive, expressing “strong concern” for the start of works next autumn, for the “strong repercussions on the essential services of the municipalities concerned: from healthcare to studies, from I work in public transport ».

The Rules state that the option of the Sant’Antonio pass, as an alternative transit solution, “cannot be considered equal and safe”, due to the development of the route, the morphological conformation, the criticalities deriving from the circulation of heavy vehicles, the narrowness of the roads especially in winter, from travel times.

Anas, proposing the closure of the Comelico tunnel, has identified a one-way road system alternating with time slots. The Rules maintain that it is an unacceptable proposal because it is penalizing. In any case, “the planned intervention times will prolong a situation of strong unease that still exists, with inevitable repercussions on the socio-economic fabric of the entire valley, with the risk of irreversibly changing a reality”.

Hence the support of all the Rules to the Municipalities of Comelico and the solicitation to the bodies in charge to prepare “a valid, safe and suitable alternative to guarantee the minimum possible inconvenience to protect the rights of its citizens”.

The mayors, also comforted by this stance taken by the most historic institutions in the area, will have even more strength to move forward, in particular advising Anas to take time with the tunnel construction site (the feeling is that it will not start before the next spring) and, on the other hand, to tighten the time for the valley road. There is already a project deposited by the Mountain Union.

Anas has declared its willingness to take it into consideration and transform it into a definitive and executive project as soon as it has the security of funding.

There are about sixty million that by 25 September should receive the approval, as funding, from the Government. Authoritative commitments in this sense were collected by President Ianese in his recent appointment in Rome with the Belluno minister Franco.