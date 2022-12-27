On December 26, the Changyi section of the Yuxia high-speed railway opened for operation, and the entire line of the Changyi-Changyi high-speed railway opened——

Sanxiang High-speed Railway Forms a Ring

On December 26, the first EMU train was ready to depart from the high-speed rail Changde Station. On the same day, the Changde-Yiyang section of the Yuxia high-speed railway was officially opened for operation, and the high-speed railway from Changde to Changsha was fully connected.

Huasheng Online all-media reporter Gu Pengbo Guo Liliang photo report

Peng Kexin, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

On the morning of December 26, gongs, drums and fans danced in Changde Station Square. On this day, the Changde-Yiyang section of the Yuxia High-speed Railway opened for operation.

At 10:06, the first EMU departs from Changde, passes through passenger stations along the Hanshou, Yiyang South, and Ningxiang West lines, and arrives at Changsha Station 59 minutes later.

The Changyi-Changhai high-speed railway has been fully opened, and for the first time, a high-speed train with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour has been opened in Taohuayuan. Since then, the land of Sanxiang has formed a high-speed railway ring line, connecting Hunan’s “golden” channel.

Changde to Changsha is expected to be shortened to more than 40 minutes

On December 26, 2019, a Harmony train with a design speed of 200 kilometers per hour departed from Changde Station, along the golden tourist route of Taohuayuan, Zhangjiajie, Xiangxi, and Enshi, all the way west, and arrived at Qianjiang, Chongqing.

On December 26, 2022, a Fuxing train with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour departed from Changde Station, passing through Hanshou, Yiyang, and Ningxiang, and heading towards Changsha.

The design speed ranges from 200 kilometers per hour to 350 kilometers per hour, and Changde embraces the new “speed and passion”.

Li Mingya, a citizen of Changde, held up his first train ticket and took a “certification photo” at Changde Station.

Changde Station is located in Wuling District, Changde City. It was rebuilt and expanded on the basis of the old station. The area of ​​the station building has increased from 12,000 square meters to 60,000 square meters, which is five times the area of ​​the old station building.

The new station building takes “peach blossoms in full bloom, Wuling takes off” as the design concept, and uses “peach blossom” elements in the facade curtain wall, the ceiling of the waiting hall, and the elevated floor. The white curtain wall of the exterior facade extends from the middle platform floor to the roofs on both sides, shaped like a blooming peach blossom or a bird spreading its wings.

“I bought the ticket for the first train for a long time last night!” Li Mingya’s home is on Zaoguo Road in Wuling District. It used to take nearly three hours to drive to Changsha. “In the future, I will take the high-speed rail, get off and walk for 15 minutes to get home.”

At present, Changsha Intercity Plaza (Jintai Plaza) is temporarily set up at the terminal station of Changsha Changsha High-speed Railway. The construction of Changsha High-speed Railway West Station is being accelerated, and it is expected to be fully completed and put into operation in 2026. After the completion of Changsha West Railway Station, and through the optimization of line operation, the travel time from Changde to Changsha is expected to be shortened to more than 40 minutes.

The province has formed two ring lines of high-speed rail and large

After the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway was put into operation, it together with Guizhou-Changzhou Railway, Zhangji-Huaihua High-speed Railway, and Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway formed a large express railway channel around Hunan Province, connecting Changsha, Yiyang, Changde, Zhangjiajie, Jishou, Huaihua, Loudi and other places. It also connects Shaoyang and Hengyang, forming two high-speed rail lines in the province.

From Juzizhoutou to Hengshan Mountain in Nanyue, from Qingxi Village, the “first village of great changes in the mountains and villages” to Nanshan National Park… the high-speed rail forms a circle, linking up a lot of classic attractions.

From Changsha, Changde to Zhangjiajie, it will be shortened from 3 hours and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, which is very convenient for tourists to travel to the west of Hunan. Zhangjiajie and other western Hunan areas have formed a “3-hour traffic circle” connecting Changzhou, Zhuzhou and Lake to the east, Guilin and Nanning to the south, Chongqing and Chengdu to the northwest, and large and medium-sized urban agglomerations such as Wuhan to the northeast, making mutual communication more convenient.

“The high-speed rail has changed the distribution of travel time in the past. The time for ‘travel’ is shorter, and the time for ‘travel’ is longer.” Li Bo, deputy dean of the School of Architecture and Art of Central South University, believes that we should take this as an opportunity to rely on high-speed rail lines, Plan boutique itineraries with different cultural experience themes, create integrated rural tourism products of “culture-agriculture-tourism” with Xiangxi characteristics, and let the new brand of Xiangxi tourism “go out”.

The high-speed rail formed a loop to complete the “last touch”, and geographically “stringed beads into a chain” between the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tanshan Metropolitan Area, the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone and the Greater Xiangxi Tourism Circle.

Changsha, Changde, Yiyang and other regional central cities have stronger economic radiation driving ability, and the integration of Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tanshan and Yiyang and Changde industrial belts has become closer.

“For a long time, Changde, Yiyang, and Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Tanshan have cooperated in construction machinery, biomedicine, etc., and formed a trillion-level industrial cluster.” Luo Fuzheng, an associate professor at the School of Business of Hunan Normal University, believes that the formation of high-speed rail will undoubtedly improve the industry. fusion efficiency.

Hunan has become “small”, and dreams have become bigger

Up to now, the total mileage of Hunan high-speed rail has reached 2,397 kilometers, ranking among the top in the country.

Now, in Hunan, there is the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway, which runs from north to south, and the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway, which runs from east to west. There are also Huaiheng, Hengliu and Zhangjihuai railways connecting Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railways. The high-speed railway network is becoming more and more Complete.

The Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway has been fully connected, and the travel time between 14 cities and prefectures in Hunan will be reduced to less than 4 hours. The province’s “4-hour economic life circle” has been formed.

At the same time, the Changyi-Changxi high-speed railway, the Qianjiang-Changde section of the Chongqing-Xiamen high-speed railway that has been opened, and the Chongqing-Guizhou, Changjiangxi, Ganlong, Longxia and other railways under construction and planning will jointly build high-speed railways in the Sichuan-Chongqing and Hunan-Jiangxi-Fujian regions The main channel improves the accessibility between Sichuan, Chongqing and Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places, and greatly facilitates the travel of people along the line.

The high-speed rail is connected to each city, and the high-speed rail forms a ring——Hunan has become “small”.

The high-speed rail is vertical and horizontal, and “go as soon as you say it”-people’s dreams have become bigger, and the radius of activities has expanded with the expansion of the “high-speed rail economic circle”.

The ever-extending high-speed rail map has shortened the time-space distance between Hunan and other provinces, opened up a channel for cities along the high-speed rail to share high-quality resources, and injected new momentum into regional economic growth.

At present, the Changjiang-Jiangxi high-speed railway is under construction. After completion, it will promote Hunan’s further integration into the national high-speed railway network and accelerate the economic and social development of Hunan.