据@央视新闻，近日，考古队员在8号坑清理一件铜尊器盖时，在器盖顶部，发现一个“四翼小神兽”，这也是三星堆发现的第一件带翅膀的神兽。

考古工作队表示，在神兽的背上，目前看到还背着一个东西，初步来看可能是一棵神树的模型，树根的部分似乎已经露出来了。所以就是神兽可能确实存在多种功能的这种情况。

与其他神兽完全不同的是其头部造型，四翼神兽脑袋圆润类似老虎，还有一口锋利的牙齿。而目前发现的其它三星堆神兽则为宽嘴猪鼻，且不露齿。

专家表示，四翼神兽或许是古蜀人对真实动物的抽象再造，也是多种动物的混合体。

据悉，三星堆古遗址是迄今在西南地区发现的范围最大、延续时间最长、文化内涵最丰富的古城、古国、古蜀文化遗址。

据@央视新闻，近日，考古队员在8号坑清理一件铜尊器盖时，在器盖顶部，发现一个“四翼小神兽”，这也是三星堆发现的第一件带翅膀的神兽。

考古工作队表示，在神兽的背上，目前看到还背着一个东西，初步来看可能是一棵神树的模型，树根的部分似乎已经露出来了。所以就是神兽可能确实存在多种功能的这种情况。

与其他神兽完全不同的是其头部造型，四翼神兽脑袋圆润类似老虎，还有一口锋利的牙齿。而目前发现的其它三星堆神兽则为宽嘴猪鼻，且不露齿。

专家表示，四翼神兽或许是古蜀人对真实动物的抽象再造，也是多种动物的混合体。

据悉，三星堆古遗址是迄今在西南地区发现的范围最大、延续时间最长、文化内涵最丰富的古城、古国、古蜀文化遗址。

Home News Sanxingdui discovered the first winged beast: carrying a sacred tree and a head like a tiger
News

Sanxingdui discovered the first winged beast: carrying a sacred tree and a head like a tiger

by admin
Sanxingdui discovered the first winged beast: carrying a sacred tree and a head like a tiger

Sanxingdui is an ancient Shu cultural site located in Sichuan Province, with a cultural heritage of 3,000 to 5,000 years. From October 2019 to October 2020, 6 new sacrificial pits in Sanxingdui were found successively, and excavations started one after another. Among the 6 newly discovered pits, pits 3 to 6 have been cleared.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to @cctv news, recently, when the archaeological team was cleaning up a copper statue cover in pit 8, on the top of the cover,A “little four-winged mythical beast” was discovered, which was also the first winged beast discovered in Sanxingdui.

The archaeological team said that on the back of the beast,At present, I still see something on my back. At first glance, it may be a model of a divine tree.Part of the tree root seems to have been exposed. So it is the case that the divine beast may indeed have multiple functions.

It is completely different from other mythical beasts in its head shape.The four-winged mythical beast has a round head like a tiger, and a set of sharp teeth.The other Sanxingdui mythical beasts discovered so far have wide-mouthed pig noses and no teeth.

Experts said that the four-winged mythical beast may be an abstract reconstruction of real animals by the ancient Shu people, and it is also a mixture of various animals.

It is reported that the Sanxingdui ancient site is the ancient city, ancient country and ancient Shu cultural site with the largest scope, longest duration and richest cultural connotation discovered so far in the southwest region.

See also  The 34-year-old secretary of the board of directors of a listed company just got equity incentives just before the holiday

You may also like

Off to the new 10-day paternity leave. The...

Pd, Read leaders in Lombardy and Veneto. Ira...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The...

M5S, today the parliamentarians to choose the candidates....

[Front-line interviews]Epidemic lockdown of 150,000 tourists trapped in...

Weather forecast: Italy divided between the African anticyclone...

Anyang, Henan: Promoting the development and upgrading of...

He is hit while crossing the street on...

China will have something big to happen?Xi Jinping...

Announcement of the itinerary of 3 new cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy