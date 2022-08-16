Sanxingdui discovered the first winged beast: carrying a sacred tree and a head like a tiger

Sanxingdui is an ancient Shu cultural site located in Sichuan Province, with a cultural heritage of 3,000 to 5,000 years. From October 2019 to October 2020, 6 new sacrificial pits in Sanxingdui were found successively, and excavations started one after another. Among the 6 newly discovered pits, pits 3 to 6 have been cleared.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to @cctv news, recently, when the archaeological team was cleaning up a copper statue cover in pit 8, on the top of the cover,A “little four-winged mythical beast” was discovered, which was also the first winged beast discovered in Sanxingdui.

The archaeological team said that on the back of the beast,At present, I still see something on my back. At first glance, it may be a model of a divine tree.Part of the tree root seems to have been exposed. So it is the case that the divine beast may indeed have multiple functions.

It is completely different from other mythical beasts in its head shape.The four-winged mythical beast has a round head like a tiger, and a set of sharp teeth.The other Sanxingdui mythical beasts discovered so far have wide-mouthed pig noses and no teeth.

Experts said that the four-winged mythical beast may be an abstract reconstruction of real animals by the ancient Shu people, and it is also a mixture of various animals.

It is reported that the Sanxingdui ancient site is the ancient city, ancient country and ancient Shu cultural site with the largest scope, longest duration and richest cultural connotation discovered so far in the southwest region.