People’s love and longing for a better life have brought the festival back to the festival and brought back the rhythm of consumption places. This is a return of consumer confidence and a release of consumption potential.

“In the past we were afraid that there would be no bills, but now we are afraid that there will be no cars, houses and boats!” Zhou Yi, who is in charge of one-stop service projects such as hotels and yachts in Sanya, said with emotion. It was almost fully booked within a few days. “The 8-person room for 120,000 a night, the 6-person room for 80,000 a night, and the double room for 7,000 to 8,000 have all been booked.”

At the beginning of the new year, a piece of news that “Yangkang people crowded Sanya, and the hotel rooms were almost sold out” spread across the screen. With the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, Sanya has once again entered the annual tourist season, and local tourism practitioners have also ushered in “spring”.

In the three years of the epidemic, the tourism industry is undoubtedly one of the most affected industries. With the adjustment of policies, the tourism industry is the first industry to recover its vitality. Not only tourist resorts like Sanya, but most tourist attractions in China have seen explosive growth in the number of tourists recently. Needless to say, traditional popular scenic spots, even some “unpopular scenic spots” have become very popular in this wave of travel boom. Too many people are eager to find the long-lost joy in the process of chasing poetry and distance. The silky-smooth experience of just walking away is unstoppable.

The Central Economic Work Conference puts boosting domestic demand as a top priority, and requires that “focus on expanding domestic demand. Priority should be given to restoring and expanding consumption. Enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios.” Under the major deployment of adhering to the word stability and seeking progress while maintaining stability, to do a good job in this year’s economic work, we need to work hard on stabilizing confidence and expectations. The rapid rise of the tourism market is undoubtedly a concentrated expression of stable confidence and expectations—it is precisely because of confidence in the future that people are more willing to enjoy the present life; it is precisely because of stable expectations that people are not hesitant to release the vitality of consumption .

Today, tourism has become an important way of life, learning and growth for modern people. Although the tourism industry has suffered many tests under the epidemic, the deep-rooted needs of the public have never diminished. People’s yearning and pursuit of a better life is the key to the rapid recovery of the tourism industry. The strong release of consumer demand is the guarantee for stabilizing the basic consumption, promoting the continuous recovery and upgrading of consumption.

People are eager to resume their daily life and are busy looking for mountains and rivers. In the process, “Yangkang people are crowding out Sanya”, which is a signal of comprehensive economic recovery-rich consumption scenes show a broad space for developing domestic demand and breed strong momentum for high-quality development.