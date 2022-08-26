According to the needs of the current epidemic prevention and control work in Sanya City, Hainan, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic, the expert group judged that the epidemic situation in Sanya City The prevention and control headquarters decided to adjust the qualified areas of high-risk areas such as Yuehe Community and Yalong Bay Community to medium-risk areas, and adjust the qualified areas of medium-risk areas such as Binglang Village to low-risk areas; high-risk areas were adjusted to 5 The number of medium-risk areas was adjusted to 42, and the number of low-risk areas was adjusted to 60.

Take closure and control measures for high-risk areas: stay at home and provide door-to-door services. There were no new infections in the area for 7 consecutive days, and all personnel in the risk area completed a round of nucleic acid screening negative on the 7th day, which was reduced to a medium-risk area; no new infections for 3 consecutive days were reduced to a low-risk area.

Take control measures for medium-risk areas: In addition to time-sharing and orderly going downstairs for nucleic acid sampling and staggered peak collection, other aspects still implement prevention and control measures in high-risk areas. There were no new infections in the area for 7 consecutive days, and on the 7th day, all personnel in the risk area completed a round of nucleic acid screening were negative, and it was reduced to a low-risk area.

The above measures will be adjusted in a timely manner according to the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation. Residents in medium- and high-risk areas can call the Sanya Municipal Government Service Hotline 12345 if they encounter difficulties in life and medical treatment.

(Headquarters reporter Ma He Yingping)