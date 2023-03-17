Sanya Daily News (Reporter Liu Shaozhu) Set sail with ambition and passion. On March 16, the farewell ceremony for the 2023 spring recruits in Sanya was held at Hainan Tropical Ocean University. Zhou Hongbo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and First Secretary of the Party Committee of Sanya Garrison District attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

The list of recruits was read out at the ceremony, and representatives of the recruits and parents made speeches respectively. According to the annual conscription plan, in the first half of this year, more than 170 school-age youths in our city will soon enter the military camp and become glorious soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army after undergoing strict physical examination and political review.

On March 16, at the scene of the farewell ceremony for recruits enlisting in the spring of 2023 in Sanya City, the recruits walked neatly towards their military career.Photo by reporter Chen Congcong from Sanya Daily

Zhou Hongbo, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government, the Party Committee of the Sanya Garrison District, and more than 1 million citizens in the city, extended warm congratulations to all the recruits who have enlisted in the army, expressed high respect to the parents of the recruits who actively sent their children to join the army and supported the construction of national defense, and paid homage to the recruits who are working on the front line of conscription. The cadres and workers at all levels expressed their cordial greetings. He said that with love for the motherland and longing for the military, the recruits actively responded to the call and bravely accepted the challenge. This is not only the glory of individuals and families, but also the pride of the people of the city. I hope that everyone will continue to arm their minds with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on a Strong Army, keep in mind the mission, be absolutely loyal, and work hard, integrate the youth dream with the dream of a strong army and the Chinese dream, practice hard fighting skills, and hone Practice strong will, work hard, live up to your youth, actively display the style of the Sanya soldiers of the times, strive to be a new era revolutionary soldier with “soul, ability, blood, and morality”, and strive to win glory for your hometown and add luster to your life.

Zhang Shenfeng, Li Yulin, Sheng Yongjun and other military and local leaders attended the ceremony.











