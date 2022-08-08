Home News Sanya outbreak: China’s tourist hotspot suddenly closed, 80,000 tourists stranded on island – BBC News
News

by admin
The new crown epidemic has been fermenting for more than two years, and many countries have returned to normal life, but China still maintains a strict zero-clearing policy. Recently, the new crown epidemic broke out in Hainan, China, and the tourist city of Sanya has implemented global static management since the early morning of Saturday (August 6).

According to Sanya’s official notification, from 6:00 a.m. on August 6, 2022, the city will implement temporary global static management. In addition to ensuring basic social operation services, epidemic prevention and control, and emergency special circumstances, the city-wide restrictions on the movement of people and the suspension of urban public transportation.

On Sunday (August 7), Sanya added 186 confirmed cases and 227 asymptomatic infections. From 0:00 on August 1 to 24:00 on August 7, a total of 801 confirmed cases and 409 asymptomatic infections were found in the city.

Sanya epidemic: China‘s tourist hotspot suddenly closed, after 80,000 tourists stranded on the island

Hainan Province requires that those who are currently in Sanya, or those who have traveled to Sanya since July 23, should not leave the island for the time being. Nucleic acid testing should be conducted according to regional epidemic prevention and control requirements. Subsequent arrangements will be determined based on the situation of Sanya epidemic prevention and control; local residents of Hainan are not necessary or unnecessary. outlying islands.

