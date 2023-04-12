As announced through his social networks at the end of 2022, Alejandro Sanz arrives in South America this 2023 with his “SANZ EN VIVO” tour. After Mexico, the turn is for Colombia with a change in the date for Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Coliseo Live in Bogotá, a tour that also includes new dates in Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

Let’s get ready to see a “Sanz en Vivo”, with a new and spectacular audiovisual montage, a very personal staging, as the man from Madrid usually does to set the scene for more than two hours of a concert in which Sanz will not only review the greatest hits from his musical career such as the already iconic “Corazón Partío”, “Amiga mía” or “Mi persona favourite”, but also his most recent releases, which will include some of the songs included in “SANZ”, his His latest studio work, nominated in the “Album of the Year” category at the most recent 2022 Latin Grammy Awards and which is also the best-selling album (2021) in Spain.

“Sanz en Vivo” has already announced more than 30 dates for this 2023 and in just 24 hours it managed to sell out 6 of its presentations in Mexico. In April the tour reaches South America and Colombia prepares to welcome one of the most important Latin pop artists with open arms as usual.

Place: Coliseo Live

Date: April 14, 2023

Door opening: 5:00 pm

Alejandro Sanz: 9:00 pm

Event for adults.

