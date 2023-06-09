Sao Paulo thrashes Tolima 5-0 and confirms continuity in the South American

Sao Paulo contributed to its continuity in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana by beating Deportes Tolima 5-0 this Thursday, in a match of the fifth date of Group D played in that Brazilian city.

The paulista tricolor solved the game before the break, when in a period of 10 minutes, between the 28th and the 38th, he coincided with three goals from the Argentine Jonathan Calleri, Luciano and Caio Paulista.

Tolima, who needed to win to reach the last day alive, practically gave up their options when, on the play of the first goal, winger Leider Riascos was sent off for a double yellow card.

With one more player, Sao Paulo dominated the rest of the game at ease and achieved a win in the second half with goals from Caio Paulista and David.

many fouls

The locals came out with the intention of carrying the weight of the game from the first minute, although they found an opponent who abused free kicks, so there were constant interruptions that prevented a continuous game in the first minutes.

With problems to reach the rival area with danger before the marking of the Colombians, Sao Paulo broke the game in the 28th minute, when Luciano received in the midfield, started a counterattack and assisted Calleri on the left. With a lot of class, the Argentine striker entered the area, stopped dead and sent a cross shot that opened the scoring.

After giving the goal, the referee sent off Tolima defender Leider Riascos for a hard foul at the start of the goal play. With one player less and the score against, the game ended for Juan Cruz Real’s team, who immediately brought on playmaker Yeison Guzmán to introduce defender Juan Mera.

Far from settling, Sao Paulo went for the second and found it minutes later, when Pablo Maia played for Calleri at the croissant. The Argentine striker let the ball pass, deceiving his marker, and the ball was recognized by Luciano, who from the entrance of the area sent a tight shot against which Neto could do nothing.

Without giving their rival any respite, a few seconds later Sao Paulo increased the score with an attack from the right by the Uruguayan Michel Araujo, who assisted low into the center of the area. Calleri once again let the ball pass and it was picked up by Caio Paulista to score the third goal.

– Without relaxing –

With the game resolved, Dorival Junior, the local coach, chose to leave three key players in the locker room at half-time, such as Calleri, Pablo Maia and Rafinha, thinking of Sunday’s derby at the Brasileirao against Palmeiras, although Sao Paulo He kept up the pace and kept pressing and attacking a Tolima team for whom the second half seemed eternal.

Michel Araújo, in the 50th minute, missed a singing goal by sending an assist from Luciano high from the left, when he was completely alone. The one who did not fail was Caio Paulista, after a corner kick in the 61st minute that ended with a cross shot from outside the box by the Brazilian striker to make it 4-0.

Between the changes made by the two teams and with the score set, the pace dropped in the final stretch, although Sao Paulo scored the fifth after a good play by Juan on the left, marching for speed to the end line and assisting the center, where David finished off into the back of the net.

With the victory, Sao Paulo arrives as the group leader for the last day, in which they will receive Tigre at home, with whom they will dispute the leadership: with 13 points, the Brazilian team will only need a draw, against a Tigre ( 10 points) forced to win by a landslide, since Sao Paulo has an 8-goal difference in the balance of goals.

For its part, Tolima, third without any options, will finish their participation receiving at home the Venezuelan Academia Puerto Cabello, still without points.