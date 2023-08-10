SAP on the Microsoft Cloud: The synergy of intelligence and innovation

App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzure

Tuesday 08 August 2023

With SAPAzure OpenAI and the secure Power der Microsoft Cloud can trigger a transformation in your company. Get in this new, German-language whitepaper “The synergy of intelligence and innovation – SAP on the Microsoft Cloud“ Valuable insights and detailed answers on how the integration of SAP and the Microsoft cloud can drive your business development. Learn how you can design your individual transformation path and fully exploit the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI technologies.

The whitepaper answers the following questions, among others:

How can you successfully design an individual transformation path with SAP and the technologies of the Microsoft Cloud? What possibilities does the integration of generative AI in SAP scenarios offer you? (such as Q&A with SAP Build Apps and GPT language models as well as automation with SAP S/4HANA and Azure OpenAI Service) How can you achieve efficiency gains by automating everyday business processes such as customer order placement, solution deployment, etc.? What role does the Microsoft Cloud play platform and other services such as Microsoft Teams when integrating SAP scenarios? How do companies already benefit from the integration between SAP and the Microsoft Cloud?

You can download the white paper for free, all you need to do is register.

