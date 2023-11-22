Sapiencia opens last call for 2023 to study for free

From November 20 to 24, registration will be open for the inhabitants of Medellín to access courses and diplomas at no cost. The study modality is virtual and the approximate duration is one month for courses and two months for diplomas.

Those interested will find programs such as Diploma in digital content, Diploma in artificial intelligence, Diploma in data science, intermediate Excel, Game Design and Business Intelligence, among others.

“We invite you to access the latest courses that we are going to offer through our Arroba Medellín platform. We have six diploma courses and four first-level courses. What we did was compile the most widely accepted programs and bring them back to this offer,” said the director of Sapiencia, Carlos Chaparro.

The requirements to access the courses and diplomas are: reside in Medellín, have basic knowledge of computers, email and the Internet, know how to read and write and be of legal age.

People interested in accessing these educational benefits can register, free of charge, on the page www.arrobamedellin.edu.co.

You may also be interested in: A lifetime of work in the center of Medellín

You may also be interested

Share this: Facebook

X

