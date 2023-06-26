Sara Amaya achieves gold and silver medals at the Special Olympics in Berlin

Impacts: 0

The Salvadoran Sara Amaya, took home the gold in the team relay swim category and the silver in the 25-meter backstroke.

The athlete is part of the Hogar del Niño, San Vicente de Paul and has left everyone amazed by her effort and dedication in this sport.

In the competition, Sara demonstrated great talent and discipline, which led her to surpass competitors from all over the world and achieve victory.

The teenager also raised the name of the country in the 25-meter backstroke test, earning the silver medal.

