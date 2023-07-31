Sara Baartman, Hottentot woman with steatopygia

During the time of the great Maafa or the holocaust of the European against the African black, there were events that history has never failed to make visible for the simple reason that the protagonists were the slaveholders; Although in some way there are already records of atrocities, the academy does not include them in the narrative of facts and characters so that Europeans continue to be signified as those people of high dignity and ancestry.

In other words, it is usual to talk about the great conquerors, navigators and characters such as Erik the Red, Galileo Galilei, Ptolemy or Akenaton himself, father of Tutankhamun, although thousands of years have passed, they are still remembered and are even part of thematic content. of academic programs in much of the world. However, the feats and atrocities against blacks and aborigines today are invisible in history and in the worst case outside the educational curriculum, in colleges and universities; Fortunately, Law 1874 of 2017 returned the chair of history in Colombia.

For these reasons, today we will talk about a woman who was born in Pretoria Africa in the middle of the French Revolution and in the same year that the first president of the United States took office. 1789.

In that year Sara Baartman was born, an unbearably beautiful woman with unusual attributes including her buttocks, her brain and her private parts.

At the age of 12, she was struck by an English slaver who couldn’t believe seeing such beauty and intellect, and especially a woman with such buttocks.

Hottentot woman with steatopygia

For you, dear reader, the word steatopygia surely seems strange to you, it is about the Hottentot women of Africa who have exaggeratedly large buttocks or buttocks, have you seen any?; If so, then you will no longer have to call her a big-assed woman, she will say a woman with steatopygia, it sounds better.

Continuing with the life of Sara Barman, it must be said that she was taken to England. Baartman was born in a region near the Gamtoos River, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, home to the native Joi-Joi. During her teenage years, Sara emigrated to the Cape Flats, near Cape Town, where she ended up being enslaved to some farmers and lived in a small cabin until 1810. That year she was sold to the British doctor William Dunlop, who persuaded her to go with him in ship to England. What Dunlop wanted was to present her in her circus as a rarity of hers, and to make money from her through exhibitions.

Sara Baartman was perhaps the most famous woman of the Khoikhoi ethnic group. After signing a contract of servant and artist for five years, she traveled to Europe in the early 19th century to be exhibited as an attraction in a circus in secluded booths, in the style of the “bearded woman”, among other attractions, according to the clauses of her contract.

life in europe

According to the chronicles, she was forced to “parade” naked on a two-foot-high platform, as well as to obey her guardian or master, when he ordered her how to “act on stage.” For an extra payment, viewers were allowed to touch her exuberant steatopygia or buttocks. Sara was subjected to all kinds of practices by which they motivated the public to pay more, just like a wealthy man did who paid to see her totally naked in front of the public.

It is noteworthy that the slave owner who bought her made Sara sign a contract just to formalize her business, however, he never paid the black woman a peso, the man accumulated so much wealth that he even thought of selling it to another circus.

After hearing many voices against the mistreatment to which the black woman was subjected, a charitable society requested the ban on the show and Sara was taken to court. After this brought about the end of the business in England, she was transferred to Paris, where she was put on display by an animal trainer for a further fifteen months. In Paris she attracted the attention of French scientists, particularly George Cuvier, who described her as an intelligent woman with an excellent memory and a fluent Dutch speaker.

Already at the time when the Parisians lost interest in Sara’s show, she was forced into prostitution. She couldn’t resist the cold weather, the European culture, nor the abuse of her body. Alone, sick and alcoholic, she died on December 29, 1815 at the age of 25, and five years after leaving her native Africa. Less than 24 hours after her death, the Parisian scientific community met to perform her autopsy, after Cuvier cast her body in plaster. The autopsy results were also published by Cuvier. Her skeleton, her brain and her genitals were on display at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. Her vagina, after being exhibited in a museum, was the object of great curiosity, for having the characteristic called sinus pudoris, which is an elongation of the labia minora of this intimate part, typical of Hottentot women.

Comments