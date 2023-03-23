Julian Andres Santa

At 27 years old, the archery shooter Sara José López Bueno, continues to be the protagonist with the best news in the world, thanks to her outstanding performances and historical records in the competitions she disputes. On this occasion, the Pereiran appeared in the Guinness Records 2023 book, after having obtained her seventh title in the World Cup that was held in October last year.

In this way, this is the third time in a row that the Risaraldense goalkeeper is part of one of the books where the most important sports events on the entire planet are recorded, after what was achieved in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Something unmatched!

His seven world titles

Being world champion is not easy, even the fact of winning the classification to the highest orbital event is already a victory. For Sara López, her career has allowed her to be world champion not once or twice, but seven in total. The first was in Switzerland in 2014, then in Mexico 2015; Italy 2017, Turkey in 2018, Russia in 2019, the United States in 2021 and last year, again in Mexican territory.