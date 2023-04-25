Home » Sara Rhenals and Santiago Oñate will deliver the minor accordion and child king crowns
Sara Rhenals and Santiago Oñate will deliver the minor accordion and child king crowns

It is Tuesday April 25 The first rounds of the contests begin Minor Accordion Player and Child Accordion Player, in the airs of paseo and merengue, of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival, starting at eight in the morning at the La Pedregosa Recreational Center, via al Rincón, in Valledupar.

These are the first competitions for infants passionate about playing the accordion, the box and the guacharaca. This year he enrolledn 7 accordion women and 29 menwho seek to replace Samaria Sara Rhenals and Valduparense Santiago Oñate, who were crowned in 2022 at the Parque de la Leyenda Consuelo Araújo Noguera.

PARTICIPANTS

The girls who will participate in this version of the Festival in honor of Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El pollo vallenato’ are: Laura Sofía Benitez; Sarid Antolinez; Kenny Castaneda; Yulieth Gulfo; Ana Paula Leal; Nikole Mengual; Sofia Pinzon; Nickoll Penaranda and Diangely Valencia.

For their part, the 29 children enrolled They are: Manzur Aljure; Jerome Alvarez; Joseph Arcos; Samuel Arzuaga; Nehemías Camano; Juan Cerquera; Jean Cervantes; Manuel Diaz; Armando Espítia; Jorge Galvan; Holiver Garces; Santiago Herrera; Jean Herrera; Juan Iguaran; Juan Jaimes; Andres Molina; Yojan Negrete; Mario Child; John Olmos; Angel Ospina; Sebastian Parejo; Cesar Tab; Raphael Quevedo; Carlos Rios; Fernando Salcedo; Richard Sardoth; Arukin Sadem; Dioangel Valencia and Santiago Vidal.

On Wednesday the first round will continue at eight in the morning in the same place, but this time with the sounds of son and puya. Thursday 27 It will be the second round with the four gaits and on Friday the semifinal and the final of these two contests.

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

