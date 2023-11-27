Saraguro will benefit from humanitarian aid – breaking latest news

Mayor of the Saraguro canton reported on the activities carried out during his visit to the United States.

The mayor of the Saraguro canton, Abel Sarango, reported on the achievements obtained after fulfilling the agenda in the United States, where he highlights important benefits, aimed at channeling humanitarian aid and obtaining financing for projects of great relevance for the canton.

Activities

The first authority announced that at the end of this month a shipment of humanitarian aid valued at more than USD 500,000 will arrive, which was obtained through the Charity Anywhere foundation, with which they had already collaborated during the period 2014-2019.

This shipment is focused on supplying medical support instruments and facilitating the lives of people with disabilities, for which the Municipality has prioritized projects focused on these areas, ensuring the obtaining of canes, wheelchairs, crutches, hospital beds and equipment. emergency care. In addition, he highlighted the inclusion of specialized dental instruments, which will be strategically distributed in the different parishes of the Saraguro canton.

Based on the specific agreement, the Saraguro mayor’s office must make a transfer of USD 45,000 to cover packaging expenses and land and sea transportation costs.

Within the framework of these initiatives, the mayor actively participated in a meeting with the Saraguro community residing in the United States, which was organized by the Sarusa collective. According to the authority, this type of events strengthens the organization and solidarity of the community, providing support in various circumstances, such as accidents that may affect compatriots abroad.

In addition, he highlighted that Sarusa is working under three fundamental axes, which are: support for the victims, the repopulation of fish in the rivers that originate from the southern water star, and the placement of signs and artistic expressions in defense of Fierro Urco. and against large-scale mining.

In this sense, the mayor also participated in fruitful meetings with the vice mayor of Newark, within the framework of a twinning between the mayor’s office of Saraguro and that of this jurisdiction. This alliance seeks to facilitate the viability of projects presented for the benefit of the Saraguro community.

Finally, he highlighted a key meeting with members of the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, in which they addressed issues related to gender, sanitation and education projects, demonstrating the commitment of the Saraguro canton to improving the quality of life of its inhabitants.

