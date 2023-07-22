SARCOMA: HOW IT IS DETECTED AND TREATED

Sarcoma is the general term for a vast group of cancers that appear in the bones and soft tissues of the body. the key is an annual checkup for early detection.

Sarcoma, a strange and silent type of cancer, has received media attention recently after Diego Guauque, a renowned Colombian television journalist, shared his fight against this disease on social networks.

A pathology that develops in soft tissues like the one Guauque suffers in the abdominal part, has more than 70 varieties recognized by the World Health Organization, WHO, and is more frequent in children and men between 40 and 60 years.

They are malignant tumors originating in cartilage, fat, muscle, blood vessels, and fibrous tissue.

Thus, it can appear in any part of the body, although they are more frequent in the arms, abdomen and legs.

In addition, it usually goes unnoticed in the early stages, although its most common characteristic is discomfort in a certain area of ​​the body; or a lump that gets larger or painful over time.

Next, experts from the Cleveland Clinic explain what this rare pathology is about, the treatments, and who is most affected.

What is it and how is it diagnosed?

Sarcoma is a malignant (cancerous) tumor that develops in bone and/or soft tissue, says Nathan Mesko, M.D., a specialist in hematology and oncology at the Cleveland Clinic. In addition, the symptomatology of this disease varies depending on the location of the tumor. “For example, some sarcomas may not cause noticeable symptoms in the early stages. While some tumors may feel like a painless lump under the skin, others cause no discomfort until they grow large enough to press on an organ.” the specialist needs. Your treatment depends on several factors: type of tumor, size, location and diagnosis. In that sense, he says the procedures include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. If you are diagnosed with sarcoma, there are several treatment and prognosis options with your doctor.

THE AMOUNT

40% of sarcomas occur in the lower extremities (legs, ankles, feet), and 30% in the pelvis.

Causes and risk factors

Although this type of cancer cannot be prevented, there are warning factors to consider. Predisposition to diseases of genetic origin, such as Neurofibromatosis, Gardner Syndrome, Li-Fraumeni Syndrome and Retinoblastoma. Radiation exposure, for example, from previous radiotherapy. Surgical removal of lymph nodes and chronic lymphedema. Exposure to certain chemicals, such as vinyl chloride, dioxin, and some pesticides

The most affected

Dale Shepard, a medical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic, notes that sarcomas are rare, accounting for only 1% of all adult cancer diagnoses and 15% of childhood cancer diagnoses. Added to that, most people don’t know what they are and don’t remember anyone who has ever had one. According to the expert, it is a disease that can affect both children and adults. Generally, in the case of soft tissue sarcoma, it occurs more frequently in adults. Sarcoma of bone diagnoses occur most often in children, adolescents, and people older than 65 years.

Sarcoma is more common in childhood and accounts for 15% of all childhood cancers.

