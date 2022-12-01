A security van was robbed this morning on the “131 Carlo Felice” state road in northern Sardinia, in the section between the crossroads for Thiesi and the one for Giave. Two security guards from the Mondialpol company were injured and a girl, unrelated to the robbery, hit by a bullet in the arm. The three were transported to the hospital in Sassari, their conditions are not serious.

According to initial information, the gang of criminals who blocked the road with a burning car did not hesitate to draw their weapons and shoot at the vehicle. A thick blanket of black smoke rises in the distance from the torched vehicle. The exact number of criminals is still unknown, but it is assumed that there were between six and ten.

In a video shot by a passing motorist, which went viral on chats, the robbery is seen live, a few meters from the assault. Gunshots are clearly heard, the screams and the silhouettes of at least three robbers can be glimpsed beyond the smoke screen of the burning vehicles.

A manhunt has begun throughout Sardinia to try to intercept the bandits. The investigations are carried out by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Sassari, with the collaboration of all the forces of order. Two cars used by the robbers to escape have already been found, charred, in the Badde Salighes area, in the province of Nuoro. Numerous checkpoints of the carabinieri, police and financial police have been activated on the main arteries that could have been used by the commando to escape. Mobilize all the forces of order who are scouring half of Sardinia, even with the use of helicopters. According to a first estimate, the loot taken away by the commando would be small.