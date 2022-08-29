They thought they were doing something ‘cool’ and instead got a complaint. In fact, at the public prosecutor’s office of Sassari there is an exhibit for a fishing trip in a protected area in Sardinia documented by two young freedivers with a detailed video of the company published on TikTok. One of the two shows the capture, at a depth of 20 meters, of a 22 kg grouper in the Capo Caccia area, in Alghero (Sassari): “We are going to a place, raga, where there is really nobody”, he says. the tiktoker in a video that still circulates on Facebook, relaunched by the group ‘Roba da freedivers Spearfiscing & Freediving’, to which the two unwary had sent it and which defines the two protagonists as “pseudopescatori”.

“We made 140 euros”

“I have been doing this sport since I was 13 and this is by far the biggest fish I have ever caught”, boasts the protagonist of the video, who then films himself trying to sell the fish – 9.2 kilos – in the restaurants of Alghero, where with his friend he hopes to be able to eat fish in the evening. The two succeed in the fourth attempt: “Raga, mission accomplished. We made 140 euros”.

The video, which also includes the phone number of the tiktoker’s father, called by his son who is impatient to make him part of the enterprise, ends with images of the dinner in the restaurant and the van in which the two boys move and where they spend the night camp in front of the sea.

Take the exposed

The Legal Intervention Group (GRIG) reported the incident to the prosecutor, the Forestry Corps of the Sardinia Region, the Coast Guard, the Municipality of Alghero, the special management company of the Porto Conte natural park and the marine area protected “so that appropriate investigations are carried out and legal sanctions applied”.

“Sardinia is not land and sea for vulgar safaris, anyone who puts it in his head once and for all”, he admonishes Stefano Deliperi, spokesperson for the ecological association. “The marine area of ​​Porto Conte-Capo Caccia is part of the special protection area and the site of community importance Capo Caccia (with the Foradada and Piana Islands) and Punta del Giglio. Finally, it is part of the ‘Porto Conte’ regional nature park and in the marine protected area ‘Capo Caccia / Isola Piana “.

We need exemplary punishment

“We need an exemplary punishment, so it will be an example for everyone”, he writes on Fb Christian Heartburn, chairman of the Environment Commission of the municipality of Alghero. “Sport fishing in protected marine areas is prohibited and penalized”, Deliperi recalls, “could integrate the details of the crime of aggravated theft to the detriment of the State, as well as the violation of the regional and regulatory provisions establishing and managing the Amp, while the ‘purchase of proceeds from crime can integrate the details referred to in article 648 of the criminal code (receiving stolen goods), in addition to the penalties relating to commercial and sanitary aspects “.