Sardinia, lost boat with father and daughter on board. The family: "Help us, they went out for a fishing trip"

Sardinia, lost boat with father and daughter on board. The family: "Help us, they went out for a fishing trip"

The boat with Gianmarco and Valentina Murgia on board, Giba’s father and daughter, in southern Sardinia, seems to have disappeared into thin air. The two had set sail from Porto Pino for a fishing trip two days ago. After a few hours, all the signals stopped and there is no trace of them since. In action, in non-stop mode, the coast guard and the carabinieri, who are also patrolling the stretch of sea off Teulada from above. And, hour after hour, despair over their fate increases.

Meanwhile, the family of the 63-year-old and the 34-year-old launched a public appeal on Facebook, sharing the photo of the boat: “Anyone who sees this boat, currently with a blue bottom, in the Porto Pino, Teulada and neighboring areas contacts carabinieri and coast guard . Please share, and whoever has a boat help us with the search for the boat and the two missing people. “

