Only three companies participate in the 52 million tender for connections at discounted rates between the Sardinian airports and Rome and Milan, but they snub Alghero.

territorial continuity

The story concerns the so-called “airline territorial continuity”, i.e. the instrument that allows, against economic compensation, the airlines to guarantee connections at a reduced rate (not exceeding 50 euros) between the Sardinian airports (Cagliari Elmas, Olbia and Alghero) and Rome and Milan.

Transitional situation

The service is currently guaranteed by Ita and Volotea who have also decided to renounce economic compensation. A transitory situation waiting for the new tender to be defined and therefore routes and economic resources to be assigned. Precisely for this reason, the Region has prepared the call for tenders which, overall, is worth 52 million euros, to guarantee connections between the peninsula and the three Sardinian airports for the period from 17 February 2023 to 26 October 2024.

The notice

For the connection between Cagliari and Fiumicino and back, the call provides for compensation to the companies for an auction base of 18.848 million (VAT included), that for Linate 11.266 million. Olbia starts at almost 4 million for the route to and from Fiumicino and the same for Linate. More profitable even if snubbed, the connection from Alghero which provides 8.7 million on Fiumicino and 5.14 on Linate.

The offers

On 27 December at 15 the opening of the envelopes of the tender for the assignment of the air transport service under the regime of territorial continuity. Three offers were presented: Ita and Volotea for Cagliari-Rome Fiumicino; Ita for the Cagliari-Milan Linate route; Ita, Volotea and AeroItalia for Olbia-Rome Fiumicino; Ita and AeroItalia for Olbia-Milan Linate; however, no offer was presented for the connections between the Alghero airport and Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino.