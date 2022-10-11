From checking accounts to the ability to repay debts to programming European funds. Sardinia promoted. The Fitch agency promotes has entrusted the Region with a long-term rating classified as BBB +, “superior” as the Region underlines “than Italy’s rating, firm at BBB” and to certify the short-term rating (ST IDR) to F1. With a stable medium and long-term forecast (outlook), the agency does not foresee any changes. Fitch, assessing the solvency of the region, attributed a positive opinion on Sardinia’s ability to generate the resources necessary to meet the commitments made to creditors.
“For the first time a Region has a higher rating than the State, that is, it is more reliable than the Italian State – commented President Christian Solinas, illustrating the report -. This means that Sardinia is financially reliable ». Not only that, in the 2021 report, “for the first time since the transition to harmonized accounting” a surplus of about 78 million euros is recorded “.
Another positive element concerns the spending capacity of EU funds in the 2014-2020 period. In this case, Sardinia boasts an EU share of 69%, nine points higher than the national average. For the Governor it is a “very important result, the result of a work done in these three years by the structure and denies the rumors of those who would like Sardinia to stop or who think that everything is falling apart”.