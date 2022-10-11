Listen to the audio version of the article

From checking accounts to the ability to repay debts to programming European funds. Sardinia promoted. The Fitch agency promotes has entrusted the Region with a long-term rating classified as BBB +, “superior” as the Region underlines “than Italy’s rating, firm at BBB” and to certify the short-term rating (ST IDR) to F1. With a stable medium and long-term forecast (outlook), the agency does not foresee any changes. Fitch, assessing the solvency of the region, attributed a positive opinion on Sardinia’s ability to generate the resources necessary to meet the commitments made to creditors.

“For the first time a Region has a higher rating than the State, that is, it is more reliable than the Italian State – commented President Christian Solinas, illustrating the report -. This means that Sardinia is financially reliable ». Not only that, in the 2021 report, “for the first time since the transition to harmonized accounting” a surplus of about 78 million euros is recorded “.

Another positive element concerns the spending capacity of EU funds in the 2014-2020 period. In this case, Sardinia boasts an EU share of 69%, nine points higher than the national average. For the Governor it is a “very important result, the result of a work done in these three years by the structure and denies the rumors of those who would like Sardinia to stop or who think that everything is falling apart”.