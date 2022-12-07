Aldabra, the 22-metre yacht owned by the Russian oligarch, disappeared last summer Dmitry Mazepin. The boat, moored at the port of Olbia, had vanished after being seized by the Italian authorities due to sanctions for the war in Ukraine, together with the luxurious villa Rocky Ram, on the Costa Smeralda, which the tycoon close to Putin had bought from Carlo DeBenedetti.

Now, after months of international investigations, the financiers of the Olbia Group, led by Captain Carlo Lazzari, have ascertained that the yacht left Italy illegally and made a stopover in Tunisia, passing through the port of Bizerte. It was the Italian commander of the Aldabra who made him cross the borders of our territorial waters, violating the freezing of assets ordered on Mazepin’s properties. The whereabouts of the super yacht are now unknown, but in recent days the financiers notified very heavy administrative fines to the captain, the boat owner company and Mazepin himself. The fine can go up to 500,000 euros, the amount of which will be decided by the Financial Security Committee.