Listen to the audio version of the article

The mining adventure is over and the stop of the activities almost has the flavor of a lost opportunity. Because, just as the demand for raw materials is growing, the underground deposits can no longer be exploited. And the metallurgical mining triangle (for the production of lead and zinc) that united Sardinia, Calabria and Liguria no longer exists.

Journey between archives and memory

To revive it, but only on paper, however, is the book “Pertusola, history of a mining company in Sardinia” (isolapalma). A volume of 400 pages created by Mauro Buosi, a geologist with a long experience in the mining sector, which reconstructs the events of one of the most important mining and metallurgical companies that operated until the mid-1900s: the Pertusola indeed. A company that was owned by the English Pertusola Limited, chaired by Lord Thomas Alnutt and which, in addition to dealing with the mining of galena and blende (from which lead and zinc were obtained), calamine and fluorite, contributed to the growth of cities and villages. Suffice it to say that in Sardinia alone it could count more than a thousand employees, distributed among 5 mining areas (San Giovanni, Buggerru, Ingurtosu, Arenas, Su Zurfuru) where it was involved in the extraction of galena, blende, calamine and fluorite as well as others. materials. Raw materials that followed the route to Pertusola (in Liguria) or Crotone to be transformed and marketed.

Between mining school and social emancipation

«The companies that came to Sardinia have brought a mining school that did not exist before – explains the author -. La Vieille Montagne was formed in 1837 and when it arrived in Sardinia in 1865 it was organized. It took years to create all the professionals who rotated in the mining complex from production to leaching and then flotation plants ». Alongside the training of personnel, then the construction of mining villages with houses equipped with electricity and water, but also centers of aggregation, hospitals for workers and schools for the children of miners. Almost microcosms, complete with churches and buildings with careful architecture, which traveled at faster speeds than other centers.

The private gives way to the public

“At the end of the 60s all the mines passed from private to public – he argues – because employment had to be saved, the best parts of the deposits (the superficial ones) where it was not necessary to invest so much, had all been cultivated and it was necessary to spend to go down lower and lower. The cost of the eduction was heavy and in the end, despite all the efforts, every ton produced was out of the market ».

Production stops

With the result that mining eventually progressed slowly towards the end. And with the stop of production came the flooding of the wells. An irreversible act since to get to just under 200 meters below sea level, the mining companies had worked for almost a hundred years, spending important resources on the eduction of water, a process necessary to keep wells and tunnels dry.