From the baby bonus to the incentives for those who open a business or move to the village to get to homes for one euro. The watchword is to encourage the “return to town”. And to do this, by launching the program to combat depopulation, the Sardinia Region, and some educated local authorities, have launched plans that provide for contributions for those who decide to move to small towns. A shower of resources to reverse a trend that, very often, is reinforced by the lack of services.

Last in chronological order the “baby bonus” provided by the last provision of the Region. Specifically, the guidelines approved just these days, which have a budget of 7,098,600 euros, provide for the disbursement of contributions in favor of resident households or who transfer their residence to one of the 275 Sardinian municipalities with a population under 3 thousand. inhabitants. The measure, as pointed out by the Region, will allow families, even those composed of a single parent, to receive a monthly allowance of 600 euros for the first child born, adopted or in pre-adoption foster care in 2022, and of 400 euros for each child. subsequent until the fifth birthday.

A reversal needed



“To stem the phenomenon of depopulation and reverse the sign of demographic flows – announces the President of the Region Christian Solinas – is for us a priority which, today more than ever, after more than two years of pandemic and in the light of current economic scenarios, must necessarily pass from supporting families “.

Support for another 105 million



It is only the latest initiative to encourage the return to the country. The program also includes other contributions that go to incentivize both the renovation and purchase of homes and the opening of commercial activities. In this case, the measures, for the three-year period up to 2024, provide for the disbursement of resources equal to 105 million euros.

The first house



For those who decide to buy or renovate their first home in a municipality with less than 3,000 inhabitants, a total of 45 million euros have been allocated. The grant is granted to those who have their registered residence in a small town in Sardinia or to those who transfer their registered residence within 18 months from the purchase of the house or from the date of completion of the works, provided that the municipality of origin is not also it is a small town on the island.