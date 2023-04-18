Sardinian language: reopening of the call for the linguistic certification on oral knowledge of Catalan, Sassari, Gallura and Tabarchino

– Reopened the Call for the linguistic certification of oral knowledge of the Sardinian language, the Catalan of Alghero, the Sassari, Gallurese and Tabarchino languages, NARA∙MI 2023.Until May 22nd, it will be possible to request to participate in the tests of the NARA∙MI call, year 2023, relating to oral knowledge of the Sardinian language.The certification has a double value. In fact, it is necessary to be able to participate, as an expert or collaborator, in the extra-curricular educational laboratories financed by the Sardinia Region and it is also a title that can be evaluated for IMPRENTAS projects.Natural persons of legal age can participate in the procedure, in particular those interested in becoming an expert in the field or collaborator in the work group of the Extracurricular Educational Laboratories.Each candidate has the right to take the oral exam in the linguistic variety that is proper to him.The ability to relate fluently and spontaneously in the minority language will be evaluated, as well as to explain one’s point of view on the proposed dialogic topic. A certificate will be issued to candidates who successfully pass the oral test.

The Councilor for Public Education, Andrea Biancareddu, underlines how this reopening is the confirmation of the success of an important linguistic policy action regarding the certification of knowledge of Sardinian and other Sardinian languages, which follows the certification of knowledge of the Sardinian language at Level C1, released in 2022 in collaboration with the University of Cagliari and the Catalan of Alghero in collaboration with the municipality of Alghero. The Region of Sardinia, continues Biancareddu, therefore continues the good roadmap in the implementation of the Plan for the language policy 2020-2024.