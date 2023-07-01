SARDINIAN VISIONS IN THE WORLD – From 4 to 11 July the short films in the Garden of the San Vero Milis Museum

Other Seas, the summer program in San Veronese, will this year also be animated by Visioni Sarde. The review, designed to give visibility to the new generation of island cinematography, will be proposed on 4 and 11 July 2023 in the spaces of the Garden of the San Vero Milis Museum.

The mayor Luigi Tedeschi and the councilor for culture Maria Cristina Cimino will be present.

The films are characterized by a broad thematic spectrum, which well interprets the multifaceted faces of Sardinian culture. The cinema, in this hot summer, therefore becomes an opportunity for meeting, aggregation and reflection.

The first appointment is scheduled for Tuesday 4 July at 21.30.

In program:

– “Santamaria” by Andrea Deidda. In the golden years of boxing, a young man prepares for the first fight of his career: the climb to the boxing Olympus begins in the ring of a small town where feints, directs and uppercuts reveal the power of a boy’s boxer’s dreams;

– “Senza te – Without you” by Sergio Falchi. An elderly man who has lost his wife experiences the first period of the pandemic alone. Because of Covid he cannot even have relations with his niece who brings him food and lives in the memory of the love of his life;

– “A splendid happiness” by Simeone Latini. Eleonora is 16 years old and is petrified by what is happening. The more the virus spreads, the more fear of her paralyzes teenage life with her family and friends. She will find her strength by taking refuge in her poetry and her grandmother’s words of comfort and encouragement will resound in her;

– “The Venus of Milis” by Giorgia Puliga. The story unfolds between attempts at ambush by Toni the resigned farmer, misunderstandings and moments of suspense, with women from the distant past or those of the present always the driving forces of men’s destiny.

The meeting will therefore be renewed on Tuesday 11 July, again at 21.30, with the presentation of:

– “April 12” by Antonello Deidda. An ironic journey through time that combines the legendary day, in which in 1970 the Cagliari football team won the Scudetto and that of 2020, in full lockdown, in a deserted and disturbing city;

– “Fradi miu” by Simone Contu. A shepherd must avenge the death of his older brother, killed many years before under his eyes as a teenager. But revenge does not suit his peaceful disposition, or so it seems;

– “Mammaranca” by Francesco Piras. Giovanni and Michele are eleven and nine years old and live in a popular neighborhood on the outskirts of Cagliari. The life of the two children seems to change after the sudden arrival of a scratch card.

By popular demand and for the benefit of the public of San Vero, the screening of the film “La Venere di Milis” by Giorgia Puliga from Oristano will be repeated.

The review fits well into the broader Altri Mari event which, under the aegis of the Municipality, is the protagonist of many summers in San Vero. The town is, moreover, well known throughout the island for its marvelous sea, for the skilful art of weaving, and for the very popular annual festivals. It deserves an additional note.

San Vero Milis is a municipality of about 2,500 inhabitants in the province of Oristano, located at the north-western end of the Campidano, a quarter of an hour from the sea. It is an important agricultural and wine center, famous for the handicraft of rush baskets and for the production of Vernaccia.

The name San Vero Milis derives from the transformation, which took place in the Middle Ages, of the original name of San Teodoro, due to the presence of a church dedicated to this saint and probably located under the current parish church of Santa Sofia

Already in the XII century, in the texts of the Condaghe of S. Maria di Bonarcado, the name Sancte Eru from which San Vero is attested. The addition of Milis indicates that the town is located in the Campidano or Parte di Milis, an ancient medieval curatoria.

In its territory it is easy to see the evidence of Neolithic man (IV – III millennium BC) who left traces of at least four villages and three domu de janas necropolises, and of the Nuragic period (II – early 1st millennium BC), with at least 30 nuraghes, of which the largest, S’Urachi, is at the gates of the town.

The territory of San Vero Milis is characterized by the variety of environments, natural or modified by man, and by the ease with which they can be visited.

If we take the provincial road that leads from the town to the seaside villages we will be able, without great effort, to have a pleasant picture of the variety of shapes and colors of nature: the countryside used for agriculture, with arable land, olive groves and vineyards, bordered by hedges rich in natural essences and small animals; the desert and the pine forest of Is Arenas with its very fine sand dunes; the wetlands rich in birds, in particular the pond of Sa ‘e proccus included in the Ramsar Convention due to the presence of many species of birds, such as flamingos. Also other ponds, less known (such as Sa salina manna and Is benas), have a rich presence of birds easily visible with a simple pair of binoculars.

Capo Mannu with its interesting geological formation, formed by a complex of overlapping fossil dunes, and its endemic vegetation, which make it unique in Sardinia.

The crystal clear sea of ​​the beaches of S’Anea scoada, Putzu idu and Sa Mesa longa create an enchanting landscape, the legendary waves of Capo mannu an authentic paradise for surfers.

The territory of San Vero Milis, we have seen particularly varied and rich in botanical species, now present in very limited areas near ponds and watercourses, were used for the manufacture of corbulae, baskets, sieves, mats and for other processes for decorative use such as coatings of bottles, glasses and more.

The art of basket-making in San Vero was renowned throughout the island; the products were appreciated for the quality of the materials used, the elegance of the designs and the refined technique: fortunately in various families the tradition has been maintained and these artifacts are still made, halfway between excellent craftsmanship and a form of artistic expression.

Visioni Sarde a San Vero Milis is co-organized by the municipal administration and the Ampsicora cultural cooperative which supports the municipality in socio-cultural and recreational activities and also activates the detached section of the library in the summer: the “Biblioteca va al mare” in the village Marina Mandriola. The completely free service offers tourists and residents books, magazines, newspapers and a PC workstation with Internet access.

Visioni Sarde is promoted by the Cineteca di Bologna and the Sardinia Film Commission Foundation, with the sponsorship of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and the support of the “A.Gramsci” club of Turin and the “Visioni da Ichnussa” association.

