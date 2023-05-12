SARDINIAN VISIONS IN THE WORLD – Sardinian short films in Valencia

The film marathon dedicated to Visioni Sarde continues.

After the appointments of 1st and 22nd April 2023, Pierluigi Melis, president of the “Shardana” club, has set a new meeting with the Sardinians in Valencia for Saturday 6th May. The event is organized in collaboration with Luigi Succu at the Café Bar Amics Meus in Carrer de Calixt III, 6.

The cycle of screenings is one of the many initiatives undertaken by the Sardinians of Valencia gathered in the “Shardana” circle, a group that intends to offer a concrete reference point to newcomers and a meeting point for those who have already been in Valencia for some time. creating events, meetings and opportunities for cultural exchange.

From 4.30 pm, “Mammarranca” by Francesco Piras, “Margherita” by Alice Murgia, “Santamaria” by Andrea Deidda and “Senza te” by Sergio Falchi will be screened.

The Visioni Sarde nel Mondo review is promoted and supported by the Sardinia Film Commission Foundation and the Cineteca di Bologna with the organizational collaboration of the “Visioni da Ichnussa” Association and the “A.Gramsci” Club of Turin