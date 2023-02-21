After Bern, Kiel.

After the stop in the Swiss capital, Visioni Sarde was called to represent Italian cinema in Kiel, a populous city on the Baltic Sea and capital of the Schleswig-Holstein region, in Northern Germany, as well as an important port of embarkation for Scandinavia.

The Dante of Kiel will organize the screening at the headquarters of the Italian-German Society, Diedrichstraße 2, on Friday 24 February at 17:30.

Dr. Chiara Matarese, president of the Committee, hosts the evening. Sergio Falchi from Nuoro was called to represent Sardinian cinema. The young director, who lives between Sardinia and the United Kingdom, studied ecology, biology, creative writing and photography. He is the author of the short film “Senza te (Without you”) one of the three scheduled in Kiel.

In his director’s notes we read that “Senza te” is a story of presence and absence: a love story. A look into the world of a lonely man who lives in the difficulties of processing a loss, not understood also due to the poor communication and poor contact with his niece, due to the different age and aggravated by the special condition that we have all experienced over the years of the Covid. The self-produced short film was shot in just 3 days also according to the health conditions of the beloved Giampaolo Loddo, the leading actor, who unfortunately passed away a few months later, in April 2022.

“Without you” is the second short film by Sergio Falchi, after his first “Here I am (Flamingos)” made in 2017, also included in the shortlist of the Visioni Sarde review

Giampaolo Loddo is also present in the second short film “April 12” by Antonello Deidda. An ironic journey through time that combines the legendary day, in which in 1970 the Cagliari football team won the Scudetto and that of 2020, in full lockdown, in a deserted and disturbing city.

Antonello Deidda is a journalist and writer. He worked for the two Sardinian newspapers, L’Unione Sarda first and then La Nuova Sardegna, dealing with crime, judicial, sports and entertainment news. He has collaborated with national newspapers such as La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera. He began his career as a writer in 2000 with “Tori rampati” and continued from 2014 with “We were young in ’67”, “A South American summer” and “La notte” di Cagliari.

“April 12” is my experience as a film maker – said Deidda – and it was also the discovery of a new world: that of cinema. The idea of ​​a cinematographic work was, so to speak, “naive” and a bit naïve. A guy behind the camera shooting people and things in motion. As Truffaut teaches, instead “the making of a film resembles a stagecoach journey in the Far West: at the beginning it seems easy to arrive at your destination, then halfway through the journey the doubts of not making it begin, before reaching the end and realizing that it was very hard”. “April 12” was truly a journey: produced by myself with a low budget, I encountered numerous difficulties, first of all the choice of locations, found thanks to the help of friends. One scene was shot in a private club, another in the Poetto Luna Park and finally one in the small square where the procession of Sant’Efisio starts every year. The actors have all proved to be very good but a mention goes to G

iampaolo Loddo, recently deceased, a great character on the Cagliari scene, here in one of his latest interpretations”.

The cinematic triptych is completed by “La Venere di Milis” by Giorgia Puliga, a yellow-pink comedy that starts with the discovery of a “Sardinian Venus”. The story unfolds between attempts at ambush by Tonio, a resigned farmer played by Angelo Orlando, misunderstandings and moments of suspense, with the women of the distant past or of the present always the driving forces of men’s destiny.

Giorgia Puliga was born in Oristano in 2000, lives and works in Rome. Her passion for cinema was born in the early years of high school and led her to attend her first filmmaking course with the master and director Gian Paolo Vallati. She then enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, where she attended the last year of the Audiovisual Theories and Techniques course. You have participated in various workshops, campuses and internships, and as a juror at the 57th Mostra Cinema Internazionale del Nuovo in Pesaro. “La Venere di Milis” is her first professional short film.

This work – said Giorgia Puliga – for me was a unique moment of learning not only under the production and artistic aspect that allowed me, thanks to the collaboration with my teachers, to get to know myself better from a professional point of view.

The Visioni Sarde competition was born in 2014 as part of the historic Visioni Italiane Festival with the aim of promoting young Sardinian cinema. The review is co-organized by the Sardegna Film Commission Foundation of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and the Cineteca di Bologna. The commitments of distribution in Italy and abroad are fulfilled by the Sardinian club “A. Gramsci” of Turin and by the Bolognese film promotion association “Visioni da Ichnussa”