Sarno river, six factory owners reported – Campania

Carabinieri checks on spills and lack of authorizations

(ANSA) – TORRE ANNUNZIATA, MAR 29 – Illegal dumping of industrial waste, illicit waste management and lack of permits for emissions into the atmosphere: six owners of factories have been reported. It is the balance of a month of activity carried out by the carabinieri of the Naples environmental protection group, on the basis of a delegation from the Torre Annunziata (Naples) prosecutor’s office as part of the ”Rinascita Sarno” investigation, aimed at ascertaining the causes of the pollution of the water course among the most polluted in Europe. (HANDLE).

