Home » Sarri, the points given back to Juve? Championship is distorted – Lazio
News

Sarri, the points given back to Juve? Championship is distorted – Lazio

by admin
Sarri, the points given back to Juve? Championship is distorted – Lazio

‘I hope someone from sports justice resigns’

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 22 – “The points returned to Juventus? From a legal point of view I don’t give opinions, I have no knowledge and skills. From a sporting point of view, the championship is distorted. Because if you keep a ranking for three months and then you say ‘sorry, now the ranking has changed and it could change again’, it’s not good. I hope that someone from the sports justice system has the good taste to resign, because that’s not how it works”.

This was stated by Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, in the press conference after the defeat against Turin. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy