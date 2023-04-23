Sarri, the points given back to Juve? Championship is distorted – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 22 – “The points returned to Juventus? From a legal point of view I don’t give opinions, I have no knowledge and skills. From a sporting point of view, the championship is distorted. Because if you keep a ranking for three months and then you say ‘sorry, now the ranking has changed and it could change again’, it’s not good. I hope that someone from the sports justice system has the good taste to resign, because that’s not how it works”.



This was stated by Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, in the press conference after the defeat against Turin.


