SaS is changing the game with the old leader, Sulík remains chairman: Apparently, the time has not yet come

Richard Sulík received 140 of the 176 delegates’ votes at the congress.

He will propose Jana Bittó Cigániková as the next vice-president.

He will lead the candidate, followed by Gröhling, Bittó Cigániková and Kolíková.

The candidate for Minister of Health will be Tomáš Szalay.

Despite the invitation to the SaS congress, Ivan Korčok did not come.

Richard Sulík looked satisfied after the elections, joked and answered most of the journalist’s questions that Saxony was going to win the elections. He responded that he was not worried about the remark that even for the fifth time no rival candidate could be found who would have at least a comparable influence.

“There will be an opponent, don’t worry. Apparently, the time has not yet come. He will be found. Why should he be here in reserve for so many years, when I was here until now?” said Sulík.

SaS did not want to change anything before the upcoming elections, although it is going into them with the slogan “We are changing the game”. In a party so strongly tied to Sulík, so far almost all efforts to create opposition have ended in the departure of critics.

“Sulík is both a problem and an advantage… Why doesn’t the founding father distinguish between the Geiss family and Zelensky, Babiš and Pavlo?” Why does a strong president have such a weak feeling for the situation?” asked guest Štefan Hríb at the Saturday congress in Jasná.

Unknown opponents and without Korčok

The tendency to maintain the status quo at the head of the party was indicated by the already published nominations for the post of chairman and also the comments of the Saskatchewans before the vote. Peter Pacek is said to be serious about the fight for the post of chairman, said one of the permanent members of SaS. He says he knows the other one from Trenčín “just like that”. How is that? He knows it exists.

“Surely no one forced them to run, if that’s what you’re asking,” another countered preemptively.

The auditor and chairman of the revision commission, Peter Pacek, did not get into parliament twice from non-electable places on the candidate list, did not comment on fundamental issues of the functioning of the state, and did not represent the party even in public discussions. Why did he decide to run? “Because.”