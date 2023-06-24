Sassari, redevelopment of the industrial area of ​​Truncu – Reale – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by 19 September 2023

The Provincial Industrial Consortium of Sassari has announced a design competition for redevelop the area of ​​Truncu – Realerecognized as “complex industrial crisis area” following the serious economic and industrial crisis that the Sassari-Porto Torres area is experiencing.

The objective of the competition is, in fact, the creation of a quality intervention which, taking into account the relationship between costs, benefits and global costs of construction, maintenance and management, knows how develop a new territorial offer for the location of production activities.

In the first phase, starting from the analysis of the context, of the needs, of the production chains and of the activities that they would like to set up, the participants will have to define the fundamental elements of the project, also of new infrastructures needed to favor the settlement of the activities that it intends to attract and taking into account the implementation of services useful for improving the quality of life of workers engaged in companies established or that will establish themselves in the future (sports facilities, refreshment points, adequate endowments of equipped green areas, etc.)

The redevelopment project must therefore be inspired by the strategic planning of the Industrial Consortium, in line with the PRRI and with the strategic document of North-West Sardinia, within a framework shared by the bodies, associations and trade unions of the whole territory of the North West of Sardinia.

The new settlement model will have to be based on the principle of Sustainable Industrial Areasfollowing the example of the Ecologically Equipped Production Areas (the APEA) and in line with the principles of the Green Economy and the Circular Economy.

The total funding envisaged for the implementation of the intervention (VAT excluded) is 10,500,000 euros, of which for works 9,000,000 euroincluding security charges.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place, free of charge and anonymously, exclusively electronically on the concorsiawn.it platform and is divided into two stages:

il first degree – elaboration of ideas proposals – it is finalized to select THREE creative proposalsto be admitted to the second degree. The second degree – project elaboration – it is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors. Documents requested – 1st degree illustrative report (max 10 pages in A4 format) illustrating the concept of the design solution, the analysis of the context and needs and the summary description of the works with particular attention to their sustainability and functionality and to the inclusion in the context/surrounding landscape. 1 table A1 to make the project proposal understood through plano-altimetric diagrams, landscape insertion study, profiles and sections and first indications of the structures Evaluation criteria – 1st degree Plausibility, coherence and completeness of the preparatory analyzes | up to 40 points Overall urban layout and quality of the proposed functional reorganization | up to 40 points Quality of the architectural and infrastructural elements with particular reference to sustainability and integration into the context of the surrounding environment and landscape | up to 20 Rewards points

1st place: 72.303,59 euro

2nd classified: 20.658,17 euro

3rd classified: 10.329,09 euro

Announcement and documentation

published: 06/23/2023

