Another Bogotá-Aguachica-Bogotá frequency will be opened by the Satena airline, as well as the Medellín-Valledupar route as a pilot plan during the Vallenato Legend Festival, with the aim of expanding air connectivity that is presenting so many shortcomings in the department. of Caesar.

The announcement was made by the representative to the Chamber for Cesar, Carlos Felipe Quintero, after a meeting with the president of the airline Satena, General Oscar Zuluaga, who stressed that these frequencies would add the routes Bucaramanga – Valledupar and Barranquilla- Valledupar.

“This meeting we had with Satena was very productive because the company is evaluating expanding its flight routes to Cesar. That is why they will do a pilot plan during the Vallenato Festival. They will also open the possibility of selling direct charter flights for people, companies or agencies that need the airline’s service,” said the congressman.

It should be remembered that, weeks ago, Quintero asked the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, that Satena cover the Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, after learning that Viva Air and Latam suspended their operations and that Avianca is the only airline with this route.

Related