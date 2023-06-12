Satire, “How long do you have to wait to fill your stomach?” :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] KBS Joy, Channel S entertainment ‘Disguised Employment’ 1st notice 2023.06.12. (Photo = Provided by KBS Joy, Channel S ‘Disguised Employment’) [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Jung Jin-ah = Wee, can you fill it up?

On the first broadcast at 8:00 p.m. on the 14th, KBS Joy, Channel S’s entertainment program ‘Disguise Employment’, unfolds the stories of four women who dreamed of a full ship and announced their first departure.

On this day, the four people board a crab fishing boat and start fishing under the guidance of the captain. However, contrary to expectations, when the empty net is pulled up, everyone can’t hide their nervousness. At this time, Hong Yun-hwa reassures the captain and her members by singing a labor song, “I’ll only let you eat crabs~”, which is a paraphrase of Day Break’s “I’ll Make You Only Walk on Flower Roads.”

In a friendly atmosphere, Kim Min-kyung catches the net again. She further delights her captain by skillfully controlling her sheep’s due time. But Satire bursts into her displeasure, saying, “No, how long do we have to wait to fill our stomachs?”

In response, the captain treats the four struggling people with a full course of crab shell sashimi and seasoned blue crab roe, making everyone’s motivation soar. Interest is focused on whether the great four will be able to succeed in fishing for blue crabs, and what the eating show will be like with the crabs they caught themselves.

