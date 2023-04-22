Saturday April 22, 2023 Sky Cinema, Anastasia

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Anastasia

Emily Carey in the re-reading of the story by Anastasia Romanov. Russia 1918: the princess escapes from the revolutionaries through a magical portal, finding herself in America in the 80s.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

Beard

Kim Rossi Stuart directs and stars in an existentialist film with western settings. Young Tommaso returns to the family ranch to help his father train a horse.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

The Bourne Identity

Matt Damon in the first chapter of the action saga. Fished out of the sea and suffering from amnesia, former secret agent Jason Bourne tries to reconstruct his past and his identity.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

The crusade

Louis Garrel directs and stars in an ecological comedy with Laetitia Casta. A selfless 13-year-old secretly sells his family possessions to finance a project in the African desert.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich in a fanta-action based on the video game series of the same name. A US military unit crosses the border into another dimension, inhabited by terrifying creatures.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 21.00/channel 305 and SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)

American Hustle – Looks are deceiving

3 Golden Globes to the thriller by David O. Russell with Christian Bale and Amy Adams. 1970s: An FBI agent blackmails two hoaxers to track down a ring of corrupt politicians.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

The island of couples

Amazing comedy with Vince Vaughn, Malin Akerman and Jason Bateman. On a Pacific atoll, four couples in crisis undergo silly new-age therapies to find their union.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

The scandalous life of Bettie Page

Gretchen Mol in the biography of the 1950s pin-up. Arriving in New York with the dream of being an actress, Bettie Page will become a bondage model and icon of sexual freedom

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Finally happiness

Leonardo Pieraccioni in a romantic comedy with Ariadna Romero. A professor discovers that he has a Brazilian sister, sponsored by her mother, and decides to meet her

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

Operation Fortune

Action Sky Original by Guy Ritchie starring Jason Statham and Hugh Grant. An MI6 spy and his team of agents recruit a Hollywood star for an undercover mission.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

J.T. LeRoy

Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern in fake artist JT Leroy’s hoax biopic. A writer and a girl deceive the literary world by inventing the existence of a writer.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)