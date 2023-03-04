Julian Andres Santa

Saturdays are the day the Su Cupo.com Cup is held, a traditional amateur soccer event in the region, where its main attraction is the number of former professional players who compete in it and continue to leave very good impressions, as is the case with his current scorer, Wilson ‘El Pájaro’ Carpintero.

About the day

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the cup, referred to today’s tournament news. “Every time the final of the hexagonals approaches and each date is final for all 18 teams, they are all within the range of possibilities, the leader of group A is Drive Pizza; that of group B is Fresmar Casino El Faraón and that of group C, Multisalud Caldas. Very happy with the disciplinary issue, in the last three dates only one player has been sanctioned for double reprimands and two for adjusting the four yellows”.

schedule for today

Sun of Olympus court

2:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs Cartago Bombero y Amigos

4:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs The Temple of Sports

6:00pm Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh vs The Gas Warehouse

8:00pm Todo Llantas Todo Autos vs Tecnihidráulicos Pereira

Palo Grande Court

2:00pm El Combo de Mosco vs Fersystem FC

4:00pm Drive Pizza vs Renault Motrio Good Living

6:00pm Hypernation Pal oGrande vs Ferreherramientas Prescott

Morelia court

4:00 p.m. Marseille vs Arepas Da Gusto

scorers table

Wilson Carpenter. 24 goals

Ronbinson Gomez. 17 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. 16 goals

fence less expired

Yeimons Jeans. 10 goles

Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 15 goals

The Gas Warehouse. 15 goals