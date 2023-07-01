Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 1 July 2023, live Tour de France, Women’s National Team, European Under 21

Like every weekend today, Saturday 1 July 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with a guide from Jacopo Volpi. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with also the contributions of Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 14:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Sports Afternoon (live)

from Rome

A window on the most important sporting events of Summer 2023: the Under-21 European Football Championship, the World Athletics Championships and the latest news from the Tour De France and the women’s Giro d’Italia.

ore 14:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour De France 2023 1st Stage Bilbao > Bilbao (live)

is Bilbao [Spagna]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

Interviews: Ettore Giovanninelli

Not so few Azzurri have been seen among the participants in the Tour de France for forty years, from the six in 1983. This year there will be just one more, seven, with Giulio Ciccone, the most eagerly awaited. The Abruzzese, who missed the Giro due to Covid and who was also the last Italian to wear the yellow jersey (2 days in 2019) can aim for a good placement in the general classification and, perhaps, even the green jersey for climbers even if the competition will be fierce. Jacopo Guarnieri, Caleb Ewan’s trusted pilot in the sprints, will also be in the group, which will start from Bilbao on Saturday for the first stage, a 182 km circuit that will develop all around the largest city in the Basque Country. also Luca Mozzato, the “stage hunter” Alberto Bettiol, Gianni Moscon, Daniel Oss, Peter Sagan’s faithful squire, in his last year on the road before dedicating himself to mountain biking, and Matteo Trentin, who will escort Tadej Pogacar in the hunt for the third success after those of 2020 and 2021 and second place last year behind Jonas Vingegard, who instead dreams of an encore on the Champs Elysees. The entire story of the Tour de France will be curated by RaiSport, with Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli who will report the stage live every day on Rai 2, starting at 2.45pm, with interviews by Ettore Giovannelli. At 17.30, then, again on Rai 2, it will be up to Francesco Pancani and his guests to analyze it in “Tour replay”. Two appointments, however, on RaiSport HD: at 20.00 “Tour di sera”, a half-hour summary to see (or review) the best of the day, and midnight “Tour di notte”, or the complete replica of the stage, for fans who struggle to fall asleep…

ore 17:30 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour de France: Tour Replay (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

edited by Francesco Pancani

ore 18:05 – RAIDUE HD:

Women’s Football – Friendly match: ITALY vs Morocco (live)

from the “Mazza” stadium in Ferrara

commentary: Tiziana Alla and Carolina Morace

In studio: Giovanna Carollo and Martina Angelini

ore 20:15 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 1 July 2023

06:00 Athletics Diamond League stage in Lausanne (repeat)

from Lausanne [Svizzera]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Stefano Tilli

07:55 Motocross: MXGP World Race 1 (repeat)

and Kissing [Indonesia]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

08:55 Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (repeat)

and Kissing [Indonesia]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

09:55 Heading: The Unmissable (promo) 10:00 Billiards : C.ti Italiani Cue Finale (live)

da Saint Vincent [Aosta]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Massimo Guggiola

12:30 Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente at 13:00 Cycling: Giro Donne 2nd stage – Bagno a Ripoli – Marradi (live)

from Marradi [Firenze]

commentary: Umberto Martini and Giada Borgato

ore 14:00 Sailing: The Ocean Race Grand Finale (live)

from Genoa

commentary: Giulio Guazzini and Massimo Procopio

16:00 MTB Cycling: Val di sole Downhill Women Elite World Cup (delayed)

from the Val di Sole [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa and Enrico Martello

4.45 pm MTB Cycling: Val di sole Downhill Men Elite World Cup (delayed)

from the Val di Sole [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa and Enrico Martello

ore 17:50 Football: Under 21 European Championship Quarter Final 1 Georgia – Israel (live)

and Tbilisi [Georgia]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Ubaldo Righetti

8:00 p.m. Category: Tour de France 2023 – Evening Tour 8:45 p.m. Football: European Championships Under 21 Quarter Final 2 Spain – Switzerland (live)

da Bucarest [Romania]

11.00 pm Section: Man and the sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

ore 23:30 News – TG Sport Notte (live)

11.40pm Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Night Tour 1st stage: Bilbao > Bilbao (delayed) 02.25am Archery: Hyndai World Cup – 3rd stage (repeat)

from Medellin [Colombia]

commentary: Nicola Sangiorgio and Guido Lo Giudice

03:20 Sailing : The Ocean Race Grand Finale (repeat) 05:15 MTB Cycling : Val di sole Downhill Women Elite World Cup (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 12:25 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

MTB Cycling – World Cup, Val di Sole: Downhill Elite (live)

from the Val di Sole [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa and Enrico Martello

Val di Sole welcomes the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup as every year. Four days of great entertainment, culminating in the men’s and women’s Downhill Elite race.

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Sports Saturday of July 1st on Rai Radio 1 will be presented by Massimiliano Graziani. Opening at 14.00 and large space reserved for the first stage of the Tour de France: Cristiano Piccinelli will be connected from Bilbao. Starting at 4.30 pm Formula 1 will also be the protagonist: with correspondent Manuel Codignoni, the story of the sprint race of the Austrian Grand Prix. Not just news: during the afternoon there will be space for interviews and insights. From the transfer market which officially begins in Rimini, to women’s football and, live, two gold medals from the European Games, Carolina Orsi (gold in padel) and Samuele Ceccarelli (athletics, winner in the 100 metres). Space, finally, also for tennis, in view of the imminent start of Wimbledon. Closing at 19.00.

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

