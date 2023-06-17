Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 17 June 2023, live Rally San Marino, Canoe, Cycling

Like every weekend today, Saturday 17 June 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with a guide from Jacopo Volpi. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. It starts on June 15 on Rai1 with the return to the field of Azzurri by Roberto Mancini, engaged in the final stages of the Nations League against the “red fury” of the Spain. After the final on Sunday 18 the baton will pass to Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with also the contributions of Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 17 June 2023

06:00 Artistic Swimming: Absolute Summer Championships Final Only Male – 2nd Part (repeat)

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

ore 07:00 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)

07:30 Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente

ore 07:55 Rally: Italian Championship San Marino Rally – Race 2 (live)

from San Marino

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli

from San Marino commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli 09:05 Heading: Radio race

ore 09:55 Cycling Mountain Bike Hero Sud Tirol Dolomites (direct)

da Selva Valgardena [Bolzano]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

12:30 Artistic Swimming: Summer Absolute Championships Final Only Male – 1st Part (repeat)

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

13:55 Artistic Swimming: Summer Absolute Championships Final Only Male – 2nd Part (repeat)

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

from Riccione [Rimini] commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli 2.55 pm Section: The Unmissable (promo)

ore 15:00 Canoe : Downhill World Cup Final Sprint Trial (direct)

from Mezzana [Trento]

commentary: Frederick Calcagno

ore 16:30 Rally : C.to Italiano San Marino Rally – Gara 2 (replica)

18:00 Cycling – Tour of Belgium, 4th stage: Durbuy – Durbuy (delayed)

from Durbuy [Belgio]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Marco Saligari

19:15 Section: Man and the sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

ore 19:45 Heading: Diretta Azzurra (direct)

da Enschede [Olanda]

20:25 Fencing: C.ti Italiani 6th Day – Semifinals and Finals (repeat)

from La Spezia

commentary: Federico Calcagno and Stefano Pantano

ore 23:30 News – TG Sport Notte (live)

11.50 pm Cycling: Next Gen 7th stage: Possagno > Pian del Cansiglio deferred

from Pian del Cansiglio [Belluno]

Commentary: Umberto Martini and Giovanni Visconti

from Pian del Cansiglio [Belluno] Commentary: Umberto Martini and Giovanni Visconti 00:50 Cycling : Tour of Belgium 4th stage: Durbuy > Durbuy (repeat)

02.05 am Fencing : C.ti Italiani 4th Day – Semifinals and Finals (repeat)

04:50 am Athletics: C.ti Italiani Società Finale A gold – 2nd day replica

from Palermo

commentary: Franco Bragagna and Guido Alessandrini

In Mixzone: tripiscian frame

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel

ore 15:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Cycling – Tour of Belgium, 4th stage: Durbuy – Durbuy (direct)

from Durbuy [Belgio]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Marco Saligari

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Sabato Sport, broadcast on Saturday 17 June at 2 pm on Rai Radio 1 and hosted by Guido Ardone, will open with the update on the qualifying results of the German MotoGp from Luca Cesaretti and the Sprint Race from 3 pm. Following various insights on the sporting themes of the week: the national football team and the Nations League with Francesco Repice and Daniele Fortuna, tennis preparing for Wimbledon with Gianluca Pozzi, the coaching market with Carlo Laudisa, Catanzaro in Serie B with the coach Vincenzo Vivarini, Napoli champions with writer Gianni Montieri, the U20 national football team with coach Carmine Nunziata, basketball with Meo Sacchetti and Formula 1 with one point on the Canadian Grand Prix. The show will finish at 7pm.

