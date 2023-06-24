Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 24 June 2023, live European Games, European Under 21 Football

Like every weekend today, Saturday 24 June 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with a guide from Jacopo Volpi. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with contributions from Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 15:35 – RAIDUE HD:

European Games: Athletics – Camp. European Teams (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

Track border and interviews: tripiscian frame

Second day at the European Games 2023 for athletics, with the Azzurri competing to get on the podium and bring Italy points in the standings to conquer the European team championships.

ore 19:15 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 24 June 2023

06:00 Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy 1st Day – Finals (repeat)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

08:35 Men’s Water Polo: International Friendly ITALY – Croatia (repeat)

from Rome

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

Poolside and interviews: Nicholas San Giorgio

ore 09:55 Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy 2nd Day – Heats (live)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

12:30 European Games: Artistic Swimming – Final Routine (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

1.50 pm Section: The Unmissable (promo) 1.55 pm Section: Sportabilia

edited by Lorenzo the Wheel

2.10 pm Mountain Running and Dolomites Saslong Half Marathon (repeat)

from Monte Pana [Bolzano]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

2.40 pm Special: Swimming – Popovici 3.00 pm European Games: Athletics – Camp. European Teams (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

Track border and interviews: tripiscian frame

16:00 Running in the mountains. Dolomites Saslong Half Marathon at 4.40 pm Motor racing : Italian Championship GT Sprint – Race 1 (live)

from Monza [Monza/Brianza]

commentary: Edward Chiozzi

ore 17:55 Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy Day 2 – Finals (live)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

ore 20:00 European Games: Diving – Men’s 3m Springboard Final (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

ore 20:30 Football UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023 Group B: Spain vs Croatia (live)

from Giulesti Stadium – Bucharest

commentary: Stefano Bizzotto and Ubaldo Righetti

11.00 pm Horse racing: Royal Ascot 5th day (delayed)

from London [Gran Bretagna]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Mario Viggiani

ore 23:30 News – TG Sport Notte (live)

11.40 pm European Games: Artistic Swimming – Free Program Duo Final (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

01:05 am European Games: Diving – Men’s 3m Springboard Final (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

02.40 am European Games: Artistic Swimming – Duet Free Mixed (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

04:10 am Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy 2nd Day – Finals (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 14:50 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Tuffi – 10m sincro misto (direct)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

The diving finals at the European Games in Poland continue with the mixed synchro competition from the 10m platform.



ore 18:50 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Diving – Diving – Men’s 3m (direct)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

The finals from the diving board at the European Games in Poland continue with our Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci fighting for the continental title from 3 meters.



ore 19:50 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Artistic Swimming – Mixed duet progr. Free (direct)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

The champions of Italian artistic swimming Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero once again want to win the mixed duo competition at the European Games 2023 in Poland.

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

