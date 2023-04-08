Like every weekend today, Saturday 8 April 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 16:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling: Women’s Paris-Roubaix (live)

from Roubaix [Francia]

commentary: Francesco Pancani, Alessandro Petacchi, Stefano Rizzato

ore 18:10 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

ore 18:25 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: 90th Minute (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Marco Lollobrigida – Guests: Marco Tardelli and Daniele Adani

ore 22:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – La Domenica Sportiva (live)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Alberto Remedy – In studio: Claudio Marchisio, Carolina Morace, Lia Capizzi and Anna Quiles

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 8 April 2023

06:00 Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (repeat)

by Riola Sardo [Oristano]

commentary: Edoardo Chiozzi and Mirko Milani

07:30 Billiards: Fibis Challenge Cue 5th round – 1st day (repeat)

from Vernio [Prato]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Massimo Guggiola

from Vernio [Prato]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Massimo Guggiola

by Riola Sardo [Oristano]

commentary: Edoardo Chiozzi and Mirko Milani

2.45 pm Section: The Unmissable (promo)

ore 14:50 Rugby Peroni Top 10 Italian Cup Final: Valorugby Emilia – Petrarca Rugby (live)

from the “Payanini Center” in Verona

commentary: Andrea Fusco, Andrea Visentin, Vito Giannulo

from Civitanova Marche [Macerata]

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

from Busto Arsizio [Varese]

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

da Tbilisi [Georgia]

commentary: Fabrizio Tumbarello and Maria Centracchio

from the Scida stadium in Crotone

commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Roberto Rambaudi

Fieldside and interviews: Massimo Proietto

05.30 am GP Indurain cycling (repeat)

it’s Ash [Spagna]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Marco Saligari

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel

ore 14:20 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Football: Serie C Group C 36th day Crotone – Cerignola (live)

from the Scida stadium in Crotone

commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Roberto Rambaudi

Fieldside and interviews: Massimo Proietto

Cycling: Women’s Paris-Roubaix (direct)

from Roubaix [Francia]

commentary: Francesco Pancani, Alessandro Petacchi, Stefano Rizzato

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Saturday Sport on April 8 on Rai Radio1 will be conducted by Giacomo Prioreschi. Opening at 12.30 and immediately scheduled for the Serie A match, Udinese-Monza, with commentary by Sebastiano Franco and Beppe Dossena. At 14.30 the kick-off of the second advance of the day, Fiorentina-Spezia. At the microphones, Sara Meini and Massimo Orlando. From 16.30 Atalanta-Bologna with Marco Signorelli and Sampdoria-Cremonese with Alberto Viazzi. At 6.00 pm volleyball will be included in the lineup with Game 5 between Civitanova-Verona for the quarter-finals of the Superlega playoffs and, at 6.30 pm, Turin-Rome (Giuseppe Bisantis) and Verona-Sassuolo (Cristiano Piccinelli). Following the conduction will pass to Nico Forletta and immediately we will connect with Filippo Grassia for the usual moviola. The match at 20.45, Lazio-Juventus will be narrated by Diego Carmignani and Luca Cesaretti. In closing, until the end at 11.30 pm, Sebino Nela and Filippo Grassia will answer messages and phone calls from listeners.

