Like every weekend today, Saturday 8 April 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).
Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with interim guide by Marco Franzelli. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).
SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)
edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it
ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:
News – TG Sport Day (live)
from the TV1 studio – Milan
ore 16:40 – RAIDUE HD:
Cycling: Women’s Paris-Roubaix (live)
from Roubaix [Francia]
commentary: Francesco Pancani, Alessandro Petacchi, Stefano Rizzato
ore 18:10 – RAIDUE HD:
News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)
from studio SR5 – Rome
ore 18:25 – RAIDUE HD:
Heading: 90th Minute (live)
from studio SR5 – Rome
Lead: Marco Lollobrigida – Guests: Marco Tardelli and Daniele Adani
ore 22:40 – RAIDUE HD:
Column – La Domenica Sportiva (live)
from the TV2 studio – Milan
Lead: Alberto Remedy – In studio: Claudio Marchisio, Carolina Morace, Lia Capizzi and Anna Quiles
Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 8 April 2023
- 06:00 Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (repeat)
by Riola Sardo [Oristano]
commentary: Edoardo Chiozzi and Mirko Milani
- ore 07:00 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)
- 07:30 Billiards: Fibis Challenge Cue 5th round – 1st day (repeat)
from Vernio [Prato]
commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Massimo Guggiola
- 10:05 Billiards: Fibis Challenge Cue 5th round – 2nd day (repeat)
from Vernio [Prato]
commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Massimo Guggiola
- 12:45 Motocross: MXGP World Race 1 (repeat)
by Riola Sardo [Oristano]
commentary: Edoardo Chiozzi and Mirko Milani
- 1.45 pm Motocross: MXGP World Championship Race 2 (repeat)
- 2.45 pm Section: The Unmissable (promo)
- ore 14:50 Rugby Peroni Top 10 Italian Cup Final: Valorugby Emilia – Petrarca Rugby (live)
from the “Payanini Center” in Verona
commentary: Andrea Fusco, Andrea Visentin, Vito Giannulo
- ore 17:55 Men’s Volleyball: Superlega 2022/23 Quarters #5: Cucine Lube Civitanova – WithU Verona (live)
from Civitanova Marche [Macerata]
commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta
- ore 20:25 Women’s Volleyball: Camp. Italian 2022/23 26th Day – Busto Arsizio – Milan (live)
from Busto Arsizio [Varese]
commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani
- 11.00 pm Judo: World Tour Grand Slam Tbilisi – 3rd day (repeat)
da Tbilisi [Georgia]
commentary: Fabrizio Tumbarello and Maria Centracchio
- 00:55 Football: Serie C Group C 36th day Crotone – Cerignola (delayed)
from the Scida stadium in Crotone
commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Roberto Rambaudi
Fieldside and interviews: Massimo Proietto
- 03:10 am Men’s Volleyball: Superlega 2022/23 Quarters #5: Cucine Lube Civitanova – WithU Verona (repeat)
- 05.30 am GP Indurain cycling (repeat)
it’s Ash [Spagna]
commentary: Andrea De Luca and Marco Saligari
*** There may be changes to the schedule
in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***
THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING
- 24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)
All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel
- ore 14:20 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)
Football: Serie C Group C 36th day Crotone – Cerignola (live)
from the Scida stadium in Crotone
commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Roberto Rambaudi
Fieldside and interviews: Massimo Proietto
- ore 15:15 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)
Cycling: Women’s Paris-Roubaix (direct)
from Roubaix [Francia]
commentary: Francesco Pancani, Alessandro Petacchi, Stefano Rizzato
SPORT ON THE RADIO:
Saturday Sport on April 8 on Rai Radio1 will be conducted by Giacomo Prioreschi. Opening at 12.30 and immediately scheduled for the Serie A match, Udinese-Monza, with commentary by Sebastiano Franco and Beppe Dossena. At 14.30 the kick-off of the second advance of the day, Fiorentina-Spezia. At the microphones, Sara Meini and Massimo Orlando. From 16.30 Atalanta-Bologna with Marco Signorelli and Sampdoria-Cremonese with Alberto Viazzi. At 6.00 pm volleyball will be included in the lineup with Game 5 between Civitanova-Verona for the quarter-finals of the Superlega playoffs and, at 6.30 pm, Turin-Rome (Giuseppe Bisantis) and Verona-Sassuolo (Cristiano Piccinelli). Following the conduction will pass to Nico Forletta and immediately we will connect with Filippo Grassia for the usual moviola. The match at 20.45, Lazio-Juventus will be narrated by Diego Carmignani and Luca Cesaretti. In closing, until the end at 11.30 pm, Sebino Nela and Filippo Grassia will answer messages and phone calls from listeners.
Article by Simone Rossi
per “Digital-News.it“
(twitter: @simone__rossi)
______________________________________
Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs