SATURNIA FILM FESTIVAL 6 – From 26 to 30 July

The shorts selected this year at the Saturnia Film Festival, the traveling event dedicated to short films set in the heart of the Tuscan Maremma, come from the screens of Cannes, Florida and Turin, with the presidency of Antonella Santarelli and the artistic direction of the director Alessandro Grande. From 26 to 30 July we return to the symbolic places of the area – from Manciano to Sorano, up to Montemerano, Rocchette di Fazio and Saturnia – for five days of screenings, masterclasses, guests, exhibitions, tastings and collateral initiatives. 6th edition dedicated to Franco Zeffirelli on the centenary of his birth with the screening of the documentary “Zeffirelli conformist rebel” by Anselma Dell’Olio, in the presence of the author. More than 2500 works received to date in the short film competition – the traditional fulcrum of the event – and 12 films selected for 2023 in the three categories fiction, animation and documentary. Among the guests already confirmed: by Daniele Luchetti, Greta Scarano, Lorenzo Richelmy. Saturnia Film Festival is organized by Aradia Productions, with the contribution of MIC Cinema and Audiovisual, CR FIRENZE Foundation, Municipality of Manciano, Municipality of Sorano, Municipality of Semproniano (info: www.saturniafilmfestival.it).

The section dedicated to Italian auteur feature films is confirmed, which rewards the three most significant first and second films produced in the last year and their protagonists. The films selected for this edition are “L’uomo sulla strada” by Gianluca Mangiasciutti, “Primadonna” by Marta Savina and “Margini” by Niccolò Falsetti, which will be screened and discussed in the presence of the authors (respectively on 27, 28 and 29 July ). As for the shorts in competition, among the titles “Il barbiere complottista” by Valerio Ferrara winner of the La Cinef Best Short Film award at the Cannes Film Festival (27/07), “Old Tricks” by Edoardo Pasquini and Viktor Ivanov, presented at the Turin Film Festival (28/07), “7 lbs 8 oz” by Yoo Lee applauded at the Florida Film Festival (27/07), and then again from Cannes “The Right Words” by Adrian Moyse Dullin (28/07), “Bear by Nasch Edgerton (07/27), Mai Vu’s “Spring Roll Dreams” (07/29).

The initiatives will be hosted in evocative places including piazza Magenta in Manciano (26/07), piazza di Rocchette di Fazio (27/07), piazza Vittorio Veneto in Saturnia (28/07), piazza del Castello in Montemerano (29/ 07). Award ceremony, as usual, in the spaces of the Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination thermal park (30/07). The shorts will compete for awards assigned by a jury chaired by the director of distribution of Medusa Film Paolo Orlando and composed of Mario Mazzetti (Vivilcinema), Manuela Rima (Rai Cinema) and Mirella Cheeseman (Wildside). Also this year, the Women in Cinema award will be added, reserved for works directed by female directors and awarded by the Mujeres nel Cinema group, the audience award and the Clorofilla Film Festival award – with which the Saturnia is twinned. Furthermore, the shorts in competition will be streamed for a unique appointment on the Mymovies platform of the La Compagnia di Firenze cinema, in collaboration with the Fondazione Sistema Toscana.

Among the side events worth mentioning is SCREENS, a collective exhibition that will bring together the works of 35 artists including Holaf, Leonardo Crudi, Pep Marchegiani, EPVUS, Desiderio, Krayon and Massimo Saverio Ruiu at the Mastio of the Orsini Fortress in Sorano, curated by artist David Pompili and the patronage of the Municipality of Sorano (from 25/07 to 31/08). Also curated by Pampili for 2023 the selection of short films for the Art Shorts section, dedicated to artist shorts, which after the success of the last edition returns with 5 selected works. The works will be viewable both in the cinema room of the Orsini Fortress as part of the exhibition, and at the Polo Culturale Le Clarisse in Grosseto during the days of the festival according to the museum opening hours. Do not forget the usual tastings with wines and typical local products that will accompany the festival in each stage.

And then the masterclasses: the actress Bianca Nappi, a former collaborator of Ferzan Özpetek and known to the general public for TV series such as Everything asks for salvation, Skam Italia, Sirene, will hold a meeting on the profession of the actor (30/07) will lead together with Matteo Nicoletta the final evening of the festival. On the day of the award ceremony, a VR (virtual reality) experience will also be offered in a dedicated corner at Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination. The initiative, curated by the director and producer Alessandro Parrello, will make the immersive film “7 Miracles” by Rodrigo Cerqueira available to the public.

“Through cinema we are becoming a national and international meeting point in an attempt to unite a difficult and fragmented area such as the Maremma hinterland” says Antonella Santarelli. “Cinema can also have the function of “cultural requalification”, become an unmissable appointment for tourists but also for the inhabitants themselves, who follow us every year with great affection and participation, and represent through traveling collateral events (exhibitions, tastings , masterclasses, etc.) of each edition of the Saturnia Film Festival, a real territorial marketing operation, aimed at retaining, bringing to life and enhancing the places of the festival”.

“If I had to choose one word to describe this edition – explains Alessandro Grande – I would say “freedom”. Freedom to tell and therefore enjoy works that have no impediments or impositions in their creative process. Freedom in art can only have a positive meaning and bring authenticity, which is needed today more than ever. Once again this year the Saturnia Film Festival audience will be able to see films of different genres and themes. The goal in the end has always been to offer a vast choice of visual experiences, without setting limits but preferring quality, this has been the key to having a growing number of spectators edition after edition and also bringing them closer to film genres far from their own taste. The artistic commission that I preside over and I would have liked to select many other films that were left out, but we are very satisfied with the program and we can’t wait to experience it in the squares together with our audience”.