Saudi Arabia: 3 people involved in terrorism were sentenced to death

Riyadh (Ummat News) Three people involved in terrorism were sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, three people involved in terrorism have been beheaded while being sentenced to death.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior says that the three citizens were involved in terrorist incidents, the three citizens who were punished belonged to Saudi Arabia.