Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic ties following talks facilitated by China, covering security cooperation, trade, economy and other key areas.

Saudi Arabia’s National Security Adviser, Mosaad Bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, and Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from Iran, were involved in these talks in Beijing, the capital of China.

According to the news broadcast on the official media of Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, the two countries have decided to restore relations after seven years and after these negotiations, Saudi Arabia and Iran have also decided to open their diplomatic missions.

According to a statement published on Saudi Arabia’s official news agency SPA, Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed on best-neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran with the facilitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement said that the two countries also agreed that the process of opening diplomatic relations and embassies between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be completed within two months.

According to the declaration, the two countries have also agreed to restore the 2001 and 1998 agreements on security cooperation, trade, economy, technology, science, culture, sports and youth affairs.

The statement added that the agreement also agreed to respect mutual sovereignty between the two countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other country.

A meeting was also agreed between the foreign ministers of the two countries for the implementation of this agreement, while arrangements will also be made for the increase of mutual relations and the return of diplomats.

According to AFP, Saudi Arabia and Iran have also decided to open their diplomatic missions after these talks in China.

According to the news broadcast on the official media of the two countries on Friday, the two countries have decided to restore relations after seven years.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, high-ranking officials of Iran and Saudi Arabia participated in these negotiations that lasted for several days in Beijing, the capital of China.

After which the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia was signed in China on Friday.

The restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been welcomed by many countries including Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan, it has been said that Pakistan welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran with the facilitation of China.

The statement said that Pakistan is confident that this important diplomatic development will play an important role in peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has also appreciated the Chinese role in the statement.

On the other hand, the United States welcomed the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, but also expressed doubts that Iran will follow through on its promises.

Similarly, Iraq has also welcomed the restoration of relations between the two countries, calling it a ‘new chapter’ in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.