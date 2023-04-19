Home » Saudi Arabia continues warning on online fraud in Hajj Umrah
Saudi Arabia continues warning on online fraud in Hajj Umrah

Saudi Arabia continues warning on online fraud in Hajj Umrah

Saudi authorities on Monday warned Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to beware of online registration fraud.

Officials of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah have urged the pilgrims to use only the official accounts of the Ministry.

In the latest incident, fraudsters in Pakistan are giving people a link to a fake website to collect their personal information and fraud is also being done.

Hisham Saeed, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News that the ministry does not know the source behind the link that has been circulating recently, but it is certain that the link belongs to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. is not from All pilgrims should avoid such contacts.’

He pointed out that ‘Hajj pilgrims are selected through the official channels of Hajj mission offices in their own country and where such offices do not exist, applications can be submitted through the Hajj platform.’

A screenshot of a misleading Hajj and Umrah advertisement on a fake website

Hajj and Umrah services consultant Ahmad Saleh Halabi said that ‘Hajj pilgrims are often targeted by cyber criminals, some of which are non-profit organizations like the Musk Foundation.’

However, he pointed out that ‘Musk’ would not independently organize trips for Umrah pilgrims outside Saudi Arabia without working closely with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and relevant Saudi embassies.

Mohsin Tutla, Chairman of the World Hajj and Umrah Care Foundation said, ‘Digital technology offers cutting-edge benefits if used with the right intention and ethically. But these fraudsters prove harmful to pilgrims who every year use fake websites to lure pilgrims into purchasing packages they have no intention of fulfilling.’

Every year, Saudi Arabia sends invitations to select individuals from the Muslim community around the world to perform Hajj as special guests of Saudi Arabia, but some online fraudsters are sending out fake Hajj invitations.

