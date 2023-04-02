Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait announced today that, starting in May and until the end of 2023, they will apply a “voluntary” reduction in oil production in addition to that already agreed at the OPEC meeting to late last year, official sources reported.

In this way, Saudi Arabia will apply a reduction of half a million barrels per day; Emirates of 144,000 barrels per day; and Kuwait of 128,000 barrels per day, according to the official news agencies of these Arab countries: SPA, WAM and KUNA, respectively.

They also pointed out that these “voluntary” reductions have been agreed “in coordination with some other participating countries” of OPEC+, which they did not specify. EFE