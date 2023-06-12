Saudi Arabia hosts the finals of the World Tour of Champions in triple basketball

Electronic flag – Rabat The International Basketball Federation announced that the twelfth edition of the World Tour of Champions Final (3×3) will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 8 to 9, 2023.

According to a communication from the organizing party, a copy of which Al-Alam received, the Kingdom is hosting this tournament for the third time, after it hosted the 2020 and 2021 editions and the World Masters Championship in 2019 and 2022.

The same communication indicated that the tournament organized by the Saudi Basketball Federation, under the supervision of the International Federation, will have the participation of the best players in the world in basketball (3×3), and will contribute to advancing and developing the game in Saudi Arabia and the Arab region.

In this context, FIBA ​​President Hamani Niang said: “We are very happy to return to Jeddah this year to hold the World Tour of Champions (3×3) final, after Saudi Arabia has proven its ability to organize such important sporting events and attract game stars in the world.” We are excited about the opportunities that will come from bringing back the most exciting team sports in cities to Saudi Arabia and inspiring the next generation of stars.

For his part, Ghassan Tashkandi, President of the Saudi Basketball Federation, expressed his happiness at hosting the World Tour Final (3×3) for the third time since 2020, indicating that they will work hard to make it another successful event.

This announcement came during a ceremony held at the FIBA ​​World Cup (3×3) for the year 2023, in Vienna, Austria, in the presence of FIBA ​​President Haman Niang and Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, President of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

The International Basketball Federation had announced the program of the world championship and the cities hosting it as follows:

World Tour Final – Jeddah

December 8-9

This event will count on the final of the Basketball World Tour (3×3) for historical coverage, with a record number of media professionals and broadcasters, as well as multiple platforms on social media.

Basketball (3×3) is a style of basketball sport in which two teams compete for one basket and each team consists of 3 players. This game began in the eighties of the last century in the United States, and the International Basketball Federation decided to hold an experimental championship for it in The 2007 Asian Indoor Games in Macau, and its first international competition was held at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. The International Olympic Committee also held its first tournament during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Wilson is the Global Ball Partner, Apparel Partner, Maurice Lacroix Official Timekeeper and Chooks-to-Go Global Partner for the FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour 2023.

FIBA 3×3 events are played on Enlio Floors with Wilson Balls, Schelde Back Rules, Bodetshot clocks and the Magic Sky parachute system.